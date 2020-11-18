Los Angeles County is reducing the hours of operation for nonessential businesses, and officials warned they could impose stay-at-home orders if the most recent Covid spread doesn’t slow.

Starting Friday, restaurants and nonessential stores countywide will be ordered to close by 10 p.m. and outdoor gatherings will be capped at 15 people from no more than three households, according to the Los Angeles Times.

L.A. County allowed some businesses to reopen just a month ago, including shopping malls and nail salons. A stay-at-home order would mean another blow to businesses that have been struggling to stay afloat.

The majority of California’s 58 counties are experiencing a spike in the rate of positive tests, hospitalizations and other key coronavirus metrics. Earlier this week, California added more than two dozen counties to the most highest tier of its four-tier system for the rate and risk of the spread of Covid-19.

L.A. County was among a handful of counties that was already at that tier. The average number of daily positive cases has tripled over the last month to 2,800 for the five-day period that ended Tuesday, according to the Times.

A total of 7,299 people in L.A. County have died of Covid and 344,523 people have tested positive for the virus. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch