Open Menu

SoCal home sales prices and volume surge

Median home price in L.A. County hit $715K in October; buyers are saying, “If it’s not now, when?” according to one economist

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 19, 2020 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Orange County, CA (iStock)
Orange County, CA (iStock)

Home sales prices in Southern California jumped in October as buyers flock to the market, thanks in part to low mortgage rates.

The median sales price for the six counties of the region was $605,000, or 14.2 percent higher than last October, according to the Los Angeles Times.

That’s slightly lower than the $610,000 median sales price in September. Still, closed sales prices have generally been trending upward since the early summer when Covid restrictions were lifted on real estate deals in the region.

Each of SoCal’s six counties saw double-digit percentile increases in sales. All-time price highs were set in L.A. and San Bernardino counties in October. Orange County matched its highwater mark.

The median home price in L.A. County hit $715,000, a 15.3 percent increase from last year. The number of sales were up 11.2 percent year-over-year. San Bernardino County’s median sales price rose 14 percent year-over-year to $400,000, while Orange County prices climbed 10 percent to $795,000.

Homebuyers are scrambling to take advantage of historically low mortgage rates. The Federal Reserve hasn’t allowed the benchmark federal funds rate to rise above 0.1 percent since April. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has hovered around or below 3 percent since late June.

CoreLogic economist Selma Hepp said that the pandemic is accelerating young people’s plans to move from renting to owning a home.

“The way people think about it is, ‘If it’s not now, when?’” Hepp said. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirushousing market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Getty)

LA County reduces retailer hours, warns of potential stay-at-home order

LA County reduces retailer hours, warns of potential stay-at-home order
Construction on the Hotel Tower at The Grand in downtown Los Angeles (Mel Melcon/LAT/Getty)

Developers proposing fewer projects during pandemic

Developers proposing fewer projects during pandemic
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty)

Statewide Covid spike forces more businesses to close

Statewide Covid spike forces more businesses to close
Federal Reserve officials expect back rent across California will total nearly $1.7 billion

California renters will owe $1.7B in back rent by year end: report

California renters will owe $1.7B in back rent by year end: report
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mayors to governor: Large theme parks must open sooner

Mayors to governor: Large theme parks must open sooner
Atherton (right) and Beverly Hills ranked first and second place, respectively (Wikimedia)

Beverly Hills 90210 is second priciest ZIP to buy a home

Beverly Hills 90210 is second priciest ZIP to buy a home
Affirmed Housing CEO James Silverwood and the development site (Affirmed, Google Maps)

Affordable developer proposes complex in Chatsworth

Affordable developer proposes complex in Chatsworth
(iStock)

September marked record month for LA home prices

September marked record month for LA home prices
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.