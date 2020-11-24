A hotel could rise on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood.

Agoura Hills–based developer Napa Industries filed plans late last week for the 171-room project, according to Urbanize. It is slated for 5041-5057 North Lankershim Boulevard at the corner of Hesby Street.

The development site is about 30,000 square feet, or two-thirds of an acre, and is currently home to two small retail buildings and a vacant lot. The project requires a series of discretionary approvals from the city, including a zoning change and a liquor license.

Architecture firm AXIS/GFA is designing the project. Renderings show a seven-story building with a V-shaped footprint. The design is typical of new construction infill hotels, with an unadorned modern-style façade in muted colors.

Plans include 9,350 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, underground parking, a conference facility, gym, and a rooftop deck and pool.

The development site is part of the NoHo Arts District, a theater and arts district established by the local chamber of commerce in the early 1990s. The area has attracted investment over the past few years.

Two big office deals within the surrounding blocks were made last year. New York Life Insurance Company paid $102.7 million for a renovated office building about a block north of the development site. Then Rockwood Capital and Artisan Realty Partners bought the Academy Tower office tower for $91.3 million. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch