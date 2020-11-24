Open Menu

Napa Industries plans 171-unit hotel in NoHo Arts District

Developer needs rezoning to replace retail properties on Lankershim Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 24, 2020 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of the project and an aerial view of the property (AXIS/GFA via NoHo Neighborhood Association, Google Maps) 
A rendering of the project and an aerial view of the property (AXIS/GFA via NoHo Neighborhood Association, Google Maps)

A hotel could rise on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood.

Agoura Hills–based developer Napa Industries filed plans late last week for the 171-room project, according to Urbanize. It is slated for 5041-5057 North Lankershim Boulevard at the corner of Hesby Street.

The development site is about 30,000 square feet, or two-thirds of an acre, and is currently home to two small retail buildings and a vacant lot. The project requires a series of discretionary approvals from the city, including a zoning change and a liquor license.

Architecture firm AXIS/GFA is designing the project. Renderings show a seven-story building with a V-shaped footprint. The design is typical of new construction infill hotels, with an unadorned modern-style façade in muted colors.

Plans include 9,350 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, underground parking, a conference facility, gym, and a rooftop deck and pool.

The development site is part of the NoHo Arts District, a theater and arts district established by the local chamber of commerce in the early 1990s. The area has attracted investment over the past few years.

Two big office deals within the surrounding blocks were made last year. New York Life Insurance Company paid $102.7 million for a renovated office building about a block north of the development site. Then Rockwood Capital and Artisan Realty Partners bought the Academy Tower office tower for $91.3 million. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hospitalityNorth Hollywood

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Getty, iStock)

Restaurant owners want refund for fees paid during Covid closures

Restaurant owners want refund for fees paid during Covid closures
Jho Low and the hotel (Credit: Google Maps)

EOS Investors pays $100M for Beverly Hills hotel seized from Jho Low

EOS Investors pays $100M for Beverly Hills hotel seized from Jho Low
Representatives Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) and Katie Porter (D-Irvine), with the hotel (Credit: Google Maps)

Santa Monica hotel operator accused of misusing PPP money

Santa Monica hotel operator accused of misusing PPP money
Heidi Marston (Twitter, Getty)

LA to phase out hotel program for homeless

LA to phase out hotel program for homeless
Luxe Hotel Owner Efrem Harkham and the hotel (Credit: Barry King/WireImage via Getty Images)

Swanky Luxe Rodeo Drive closes forever

Swanky Luxe Rodeo Drive closes forever
Rosewood Miramar Beach, Beverly Hills Hotel

Well-heeled travelers spending months at ritzy hotels

Well-heeled travelers spending months at ritzy hotels
Jho Low, the Viceroy L’Ermitage

Viceroy L’Ermitage is latest Jho Low property feds look to unload

Viceroy L’Ermitage is latest Jho Low property feds look to unload
An illustration of Gov. Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LA County ordered to shut indoor dining for 3 weeks as Covid cases climb

LA County ordered to shut indoor dining for 3 weeks as Covid cases climb
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.