Open Menu

Apple snags Culver City offices, warehouses in $162M deal

Tech giant could have redevelopment plans for square block of properties

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 04, 2020 05:13 AM
By Matthew Blake | Research By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
8771 Washington Blvd. (Google Maps, iStock)
8771 Washington Boulevard is among the properties in the Apple deal. (Google Maps, iStock)

Apple is biting off more of Culver City.

The tech giant has snagged a square block of office and warehouse properties in a deal with Venice Pacific Investments that is valued at $162 million, sources confirmed. The property transaction closed Nov. 13. CoStar first reported the story and described the deal as a recapitalization.

It involves five properties next to the office building Apple already leases.

The deal opens the possibility for Apple to redevelop the large site.

The square block of properties include: flex office space at 8771 Washington Boulevard, storefront and office space at 8876-8888 Venice Boulevard, and warehouse and storage space at 8825 National Boulevard, sources close to the deal confirmed. Two other properties in the deal include 8829 and 8833 National Boulevard, according to CoStar.

According to PropertyShark, each address traces back to Pacific Investment Associates, and lists its owner as William Feldman. He is also listed under Venice Pacific Investments with the same addresses. A message left with Feldman was not returned.

Representatives for Apple did not return requests for comment.

Eastdil Secured brokered the deal. The company declined comment.

The properties are next to the 128,000-square-foot office that Apple agreed to lease at 8777 Washington Boulevard in early 2018, from Clarion Partners and Lincoln Property.

Like other tech giants that have launched streaming services, Apple has spent the past two years scrambling to find space in Los AngelesCompanies like Netflix, Amazon and Apple itself have leased much of that space.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AppleCulver CityLA Commercial Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez (Wikipedia Commons, iStock) 

The wait for a table is 3 weeks: Industry erupts at LA’s outdoor dining ban

The wait for a table is 3 weeks: Industry erupts at LA’s outdoor dining ban
Granite CEO Michael Dardick and Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari

Industrious partners with landlords to offer tenants satellite workplaces

Industrious partners with landlords to offer tenants satellite workplaces
Ken Kahan and  Ari Kahan of California Landmark Group and the site (Credit: Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

California Landmark moves on 112-unit development outside Culver City

California Landmark moves on 112-unit development outside Culver City
Menlo Equities’ Rick Holmstrom, Walton Street’s Eric Mogentale, and the campus

Menlo Equities pays $43M for San Dimas office complex leased to defense contractors

Menlo Equities pays $43M for San Dimas office complex leased to defense contractors
Firefighters work to protect homes surrounding residences engulfed in flames. CZU Lightning Complex fires. (Credit: Dylan Bouscher/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Wave of wildfires has now claimed nearly 2,000 properties

Wave of wildfires has now claimed nearly 2,000 properties
Joel Schreiber, CEO of Waterbridge Capital and 801 Broadway (Credit: Shir Stein and Google Maps)

Waterbridge JV shops 1M sf DTLA mixed-use complex

Waterbridge JV shops 1M sf DTLA mixed-use complex
From left: NortonLifeLock’s Vincent Pilette, Northwood Investors’ John Krukal, and the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex

Northwood Investors pays $120M for Culver City office complex
Jefferson Creative Campus sells for $169M in Culver City (Credit: Newmark Knight Frank)

Lincoln, Clarion snap up Culver City office campus for $169M

Lincoln, Clarion snap up Culver City office campus for $169M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.