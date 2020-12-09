Open Menu

Facebook will invest $150M to build affordable housing in Bay Area

Tech companies have come under scrutiny for their role in driving up rents and home prices in parts of California

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 09, 2020 09:05 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mark Zuckerberg (Getty, iStock)
Mark Zuckerberg (Getty, iStock)

Facebook plans to invest $150 million to build 2,000 homes for low-income residents in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Silicon Valley-based social media giant said Wednesday the money would support the development of affordable homes for families making less than 30 percent of the region’s median income.

The funds will be available to local governments and nonprofit groups in the form of low-interest loans. Projects in San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties are eligible. The company wants to distribute all of the money by 2026.

Facebook’s program is part of a $1 billion housing investment plan the company announced last year. Google and Apple are undertaking similar initiatives.

Tech companies have come under scrutiny for their role in driving up rents and home prices in the Bay Area, contributing to the affordability crisis and pushing people into homelessness.

The rise of remote working amid the pandemic has driven down rents in San Francisco, although pricing remains high.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who praised Facebook’s announcement, early last year called on tech companies to loan money in a fund to build housing across the states, which led to companies formulating their own programs last year.

Affordable housing rents are calculated based on area median income, a federally designated measure of affordability based on what all people in that area earn. The Department of Housing and Urban Development considers Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties as one area with a median income of $143,100.

HUD takes into account family size — a family of four with a household income of $52,200 is eligible for housing reserved for families making less than 30 percent AMI. A single person with an income of $36,550 also qualifies.

Santa Clara County — where Facebook has committed one-third of its funding — has a slightly lower AMI that allows families making $47,350 eligible for such housing.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
FacebookHousing crisisSan Francisco Bay Area

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gil Cedillo and Hillside Villa apartment building (Google Maps)

LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman

LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman
Rendering of the Vignes Street housing project (Credit: Los Angeles County via Urbanize)

LA County and city will develop supportive housing complex in DTLA

LA County and city will develop supportive housing complex in DTLA
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

LA County mulls plan to buy motels for homeless housing

LA County mulls plan to buy motels for homeless housing
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Lendlease’s Denis Hickey

Google reveals plan for 40-acre tech hub in Silicon Valley

Google reveals plan for 40-acre tech hub in Silicon Valley
Governor Gavin Newsom (Credit: Anda Chu/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

State bans evictions of pandemic-hit renters through January

State bans evictions of pandemic-hit renters through January
Renters and housing advocates attend a protest to cancel rent and avoid evictions in front of the court house in Los Angeles (Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Statewide eviction moratorium extension would require partial tenant payments

Statewide eviction moratorium extension would require partial tenant payments
California State Senator Scott Wiener and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins

Statewide bill would allow duplex development on single-family parcels

Statewide bill would allow duplex development on single-family parcels
Kathryn Barger, member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

LA County launches $100M rental assistance program

LA County launches $100M rental assistance program
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.