No big deal: Blockbuster multifamily sales few and far between in 2020

For L.A., Buyers and sellers may be waiting out in covid market

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 14, 2020 08:30 AM
By Matthew Blake | Research By Jerome Dineen
300 S. Santa Fe Ave. (Google Maps)
Apartment buildings may not quite be in the existential peril of office, retail or hotel space in covid’s wake. But L.A. multifamily sales plunged in 2020.

The top deal in Los Angeles County this year, a Canadian public employee pension fund snapping up a trendy Arts District apartment building, would not have made the top five sales of 2019.

The dearth of top deals is indicative of the broader market. As of Dec. 10, there were $6.1 billion in 2020 multifamily sales in the L.A. metro area, according to Real Capital Analytics. That compares to $13.2 billion in 2019.

“It is a big drop,” said Michael Soto, research director at Savills. But, Soto said, the drop was not due to apartment buildings being worth less, rather that, “Buyers are looking for deals and sellers aren’t willing to drop their asking prices.”

Here were the biggest deals that did get done, based on TRD’s research of property records and market reports:

One Santa Fe, Arts District – Public Sector Pension Investment Board | $175.5 million

Showing that the Canadian government are shameless scenesters, a prominent Arts District apartment building was bought by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a money manager for the Canadian Crown Corporation.

Berkeley Property Advisers, a Boston-based apartment building owner, and Hearthstone Housing Foundation of Newport Beach had completed construction of the 438-unit building at 300 S. Santa Fe Avenue in 2015.

Located across from SCI-Arc Institute of Architecture, adjoining a Cafe Gratitude (where patrons state what they are thankful for before ordering), and near approximately 900 coffeeshops, One Santa Fe was a harbinger for a changing Arts District, a neighborhood just south of downtown.

But whether the Public Sector Pension Investment Board will get their money’s worth is unclear. The deal was consummated March 20th, right as the coronavirus pandemic hit California. JLL handled the transaction.

Wilshire Vermont, Koreatown – Divco West Real Estate Services, Klein Financial Corporation | $135.3 million

Perhaps highlighting the lack of mega-deals in the year of covid, the 2nd biggest transaction on the list was actually a recapitalization of a fourteen year-old apartment building.

Klein Financial Corporation switched its investment partners, swapping out Hearthstone Housing Foundation and the California Public Employees Retirement System for Divco West, a San Francisco company.

The deal for the 449-unit apartment at 3183 Wilshire Boulevard took place in May. The Los Angeles Business Journal first reported the transaction.

Wakaba, downtown – JPMorgan Chase & Co | $115.8 m

The latest in a series of multifamily deals for Irvine-based Saris Regis. The company sold the 240-unit Wakaba building in Little Tokyo four years after completing construction.

The building at 232 East 2nd Street lies on a busy commercial stretch, and the deal includes 16,000-square-feet of commercial space, plus 470 parking units. JLL handled the deal, which was completed in February.

Hollywood, Glendale – Raintree Partners | $111.5 m

Raintree Partners’ purchase involved multiple properties in Hollywood, Glendale, Camarillo, and the San Fernando Valley. The Dana Point, California real estate management company acquired the properties from Jeffrey and Harry Root of Precision Property Management.

The deal was completed in November, and comprised 551 residential units total. CBRE brokered the sale.

Redondo Beach – Coastline Real Estate Advisors | $108 m

An El Segundo property management company, Coastline Real Estate Advisors picked up 16 different properties and 240 units from Myrna Frame, a “private individual who owned the assets for more than 20 years,” according to Multihousing News.

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, an El Segundo-based brokerage, handled the deal.





