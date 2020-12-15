Senior living developer upsizes Pasadena project

A senior living developer has bigger plans for an apartment complex in Pasadena.

Regency Park Senior Living is now looking to build an 84-unit development at 250 Cordova Street, up from its planned 62 units last year, according to Urbanize. The Pasadena Design Commission is reviewing the new proposal.

The filing was made through an entity controlled by Regency Park executive vice president Richard Kale, according to the report. Twelve of the units would be set aside as affordable and plans call for 112 parking spaces underground.

The development site is about 1.2 acres and is now home to medical offices, all of which would be demolished to build the new complex. Regency Park paid $12.5 million for the property in October 2018.

Regency Park’s new plans call for three buildings centered around a courtyard that together total 27,700 square feet. Each is four stories.

The firm’s previous proposal called for two buildings each with two- and three-story sections.

Onyx Architects is designing the project. The firm’s design is contemporary with some modernist touches. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch