Open Menu

Senior living developer upsizes Pasadena project

Regency Park Senior Living now wants to build 84-unit complex

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 15, 2020 09:10 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of the project and Regency Park President Emil Fish (City of Pasadena)
Rendering of the project and Regency Park President Emil Fish (City of Pasadena)

A senior living developer has bigger plans for an apartment complex in Pasadena.

Regency Park Senior Living is now looking to build an 84-unit development at 250 Cordova Street, up from its planned 62 units last year, according to Urbanize. The Pasadena Design Commission is reviewing the new proposal.

The filing was made through an entity controlled by Regency Park executive vice president Richard Kale, according to the report. Twelve of the units would be set aside as affordable and plans call for 112 parking spaces underground.

The development site is about 1.2 acres and is now home to medical offices, all of which would be demolished to build the new complex. Regency Park paid $12.5 million for the property in October 2018.

Regency Park’s new plans call for three buildings centered around a courtyard that together total 27,700 square feet. Each is four stories.

The firm’s previous proposal called for two buildings each with two- and three-story sections.

Onyx Architects is designing the project. The firm’s design is contemporary with some modernist touches. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Multifamily Real EstatePasadena

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Daniel Taban and a rendering of the project (City of Pasadena)

Jade Enterprises eyes major multifamily project in Pasadena

Jade Enterprises eyes major multifamily project in Pasadena
Gil Cedillo and Hillside Villa apartment building (Google Maps)

LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman

LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman
Jeffrey Jaeger and the Villa Raymond Apartments (Google Maps)

Standard Companies buys Pasadena senior housing, plans fix-up

Standard Companies buys Pasadena senior housing, plans fix-up
Federal Reserve officials expect back rent across California will total nearly $1.7 billion

California renters will owe $1.7B in back rent by year end: report

California renters will owe $1.7B in back rent by year end: report
Thomas F. Rosenbaum, Caltech President, and a rendering of the project

Caltech wants to build 80K sf mass timber research lab

Caltech wants to build 80K sf mass timber research lab
Jamie Lee and the development site (Credit: Google Maps)

Jamison files plans for mixed-use complex in Koreatown

Jamison files plans for mixed-use complex in Koreatown
City Attorney Mike Feuer, and Dan Yukelson

SoCal landlords file court injunction to end LA’s eviction ban

SoCal landlords file court injunction to end LA’s eviction ban
The Pasadena home (Credit: Douglas Elliman of CA, Inc.)

Pasadena’s Chandler Estate in contract

Pasadena’s Chandler Estate in contract
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.