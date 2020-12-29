Open Menu

Developer files for 254-unit West Adams complex

Project would rise across from Carmel Partners’ massive Cumulus resi development

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 29, 2020 09:53 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The lot at 3200 S. La Cienega Boulevard in West Adams. (Google Maps)
Development site for planned 254-unit project at 3200 S. La Cienega Boulevard in West Adams. (Google Maps)

A developer filed plans to build a 254-unit apartment complex in West Adams, a market-rate project that will include a portion set aside as affordable housing.

S.D. Abraham filed the application through Beverly Hills-based Mesa Rim LLC for the development at 3200 S. La Cienega Boulevard, according to Urbanize.

The project would rise across from Carmel Partners’ massive Cumulus complex, which when completed will include 1,200 residential units. Carmel made headlines in recent months for its possible role in the alleged development-tied criminal enterprise that former Los Angeles City Council member Jose Huizar is charged with running.

The recent filing from Abraham includes plans for a seven-story development that would encompass 250,000 square feet and a 242-vehicle garage, according to the report. The project is seeking incentives through L.A.’s Transit Oriented Communities program. The city program allows developers to boost the size of a planned complex if it’s near a transit station and at least 10 percent of units are set aside for low-income tenants. The project appears to set aside 28 units for that purpose.

DE Architects is the designer, with renderings that show a building with cement and metal panels. Amenities would include courtyards, outdoor decks and a fitness center, according to the report.

West Adams has seen a number of multifamily developments slated for construction in the last two years. Among others, they include a 115-unit project from David Pourbaba’s 4D Development at 5181 West Adams Boulevard. That $20 million project includes 13 units set aside for low-income households.

On the commercial side, the Luzzatto Company in October secured $49 million in construction financing for its Exposition 3 office complex at nearby 3101 West Exposition Boulevard. Sweetgreen will be a tenant there. [Urbanize] — Alexi Friedman 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Los Angeles Multifamilyresidential real estatetransit oriented communitiesWest Adams

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Chad Richison and Il Pelicano (Douglas Elliman)

Malibu’s Il Pelicano estate sells for $30M below original asking

Malibu’s Il Pelicano estate sells for $30M below original asking
Gal Gadot and her Malibu penthouse (Getty, Chris Cortazzo)

Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu

Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu
Meghan Trainor and her Encino Mansion (Photos via Getty; Savills)

Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh

Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh
The lots of land to be developed to affordable housing (Google Maps, Los Angeles Transit)

Developer plans 75-unit affordable complex in Pico-Union

Developer plans 75-unit affordable complex in Pico-Union
Ben and Jonathan Rocca (Google Maps)

Rocca Development plans 81-unit rental complex in Hyde Park

Rocca Development plans 81-unit rental complex in Hyde Park
600 The Strand and Cindy Robinson Mullen (Realtor, Tim & Cindy)

Helicopter heiress lists Hermosa Beach home for $23M

Helicopter heiress lists Hermosa Beach home for $23M
Federal Reserve officials expect back rent across California will total nearly $1.7 billion

California renters will owe $1.7B in back rent by year end: report

California renters will owe $1.7B in back rent by year end: report
14645 Bessemer Street (Google Maps)

Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys

Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.