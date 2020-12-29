A developer filed plans to build a 254-unit apartment complex in West Adams, a market-rate project that will include a portion set aside as affordable housing.

S.D. Abraham filed the application through Beverly Hills-based Mesa Rim LLC for the development at 3200 S. La Cienega Boulevard, according to Urbanize.

The project would rise across from Carmel Partners’ massive Cumulus complex, which when completed will include 1,200 residential units. Carmel made headlines in recent months for its possible role in the alleged development-tied criminal enterprise that former Los Angeles City Council member Jose Huizar is charged with running.

The recent filing from Abraham includes plans for a seven-story development that would encompass 250,000 square feet and a 242-vehicle garage, according to the report. The project is seeking incentives through L.A.’s Transit Oriented Communities program. The city program allows developers to boost the size of a planned complex if it’s near a transit station and at least 10 percent of units are set aside for low-income tenants. The project appears to set aside 28 units for that purpose.

DE Architects is the designer, with renderings that show a building with cement and metal panels. Amenities would include courtyards, outdoor decks and a fitness center, according to the report.

West Adams has seen a number of multifamily developments slated for construction in the last two years. Among others, they include a 115-unit project from David Pourbaba’s 4D Development at 5181 West Adams Boulevard. That $20 million project includes 13 units set aside for low-income households.

On the commercial side, the Luzzatto Company in October secured $49 million in construction financing for its Exposition 3 office complex at nearby 3101 West Exposition Boulevard. Sweetgreen will be a tenant there. [Urbanize] — Alexi Friedman