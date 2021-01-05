Open Menu

Compass poached brokers with bait-and-switch, ex-agent alleges

$10M suit contends agents “were pressured to give up hard-earned money” to invest in brokerage

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 05, 2021 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rober Reffkin and J. Gregory Maffei (Getty, Linkedin, iStock)
Rober Reffkin and J. Gregory Maffei (Getty, Linkedin, iStock)

A former Compass agent has accused the New York brokerage of using “bait-and-switch” tactics to lure him and other agents from competitors.

In a lawsuit filed in California last week, J. Gregory Maffei alleged Compass utilizes “unfair, unlawful and fraudulent business practices” designed to gain market share by recruiting agents with an “empty promise.”

The complaint, which seeks class-action status, demands $10 million in damages and reimbursement for unpaid commission and expenses.

By including Maffei’s contract, the suit further pulls back the curtain on Compass’ recruiting tactics, which have been the subject of other lawsuits from competing firms, including Realogy.

Maffei’s suit claims Compass has leveraged “more than $1 billion in funding from venture capitalists to support its ‘bait-and-switch’ tactics and to account for the losses Compass has incurred by overpaying and poaching its competitors’ real estate agents.” The filing was first reported by Inman.

According to the suit, Maffei joined Compass last year after 14 years at RE/MAX Estate Properties in Los Angeles.

Compass offered an “amazing compensation package,” including a $16,800 signing bonus, 90 percent split and a $49,000 “launch” marketing budget to get Maffei up and running, the suit claimed. It also promised restricted stock units.

Maffei claimed Compass didn’t tell him he’d receive restricted stock in the company, not common stock. Restricted stock units are subject to vesting and other restrictions.

Since 2018, Compass has allowed agents to invest commission payments into company stock, which agents hope will be valuable once the company goes public. Having raised $1.5 billion from investors, including SoftBank, Compass hired bookrunners last year to lay the groundwork for a potential IPO.

But Maffei alleged the model is nothing more than an “unlawful Ponzi scheme or a get-rich-quick scheme,” the complaint read. “Compass’ agents were pressured to give up hard-earned money to invest in Compass.”

According to the complaint, Compass also breached agents’ independent contractor agreements, in part by exercising a level of control of agents that should warrant employee status. It also paid out commissions based on a net commission number that includes deductions for expenses. And it engages in price-fixing by collecting its share of earned commission “based on the industry standard of 5 percent,” even if the seller and agent negotiated a lower amount.

Compass didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. [Inman] — E.B. Solomont and Orion Jones

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CompassReal Estate LawsuitsSoftBank

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of 27112 Malibu Cove Colony Drive in Malibu (Photos via Realtor)

Staycationers sue luxury rental service for “abysmal” Malibu getaway

Staycationers sue luxury rental service for “abysmal” Malibu getaway
Redfin's Glenn Kelman

Redfin’s latest challenge: Defending its employment practices in court

Redfin’s latest challenge: Defending its employment practices in court
Dana Olmes and Jeffery Biebuyck (Getty, Dana and Jeff Luxury Homes)

This Side up: White label brokerage plucks luxury team from Compass

This Side up: White label brokerage plucks luxury team from Compass
Photo illustration of Mike Feuer, Daniel Yukelson and Judge Dean Pregerson (Getty, iStock)

LA eviction moratorium withstands landlords’ legal challenge

LA eviction moratorium withstands landlords’ legal challenge
Chris Cortazzo (Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images via Getty Images)

One person, three roles: Chris Cortazzo buys $20M Malibu home, serves as agent for both sides

One person, three roles: Chris Cortazzo buys $20M Malibu home, serves as agent for both sides
Nile Niami and his Bel Air spec home (Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images, Juwan Li and Marc Angeles)

Compass lending service sues Nile Niami over Bel Air mansion

Compass lending service sues Nile Niami over Bel Air mansion
From left: Tami Halton Pardee, Chris Cortazzo, and Kurt Rappaport (Credit: OGUT/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images, and Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals
2450 Colorado Avenue and IWG CEO Martijn Roordink (Credit: Google Maps and Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Co-working firm Spaces sues landlord over $5.4M in tenant improvements

Co-working firm Spaces sues landlord over $5.4M in tenant improvements
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.