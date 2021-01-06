Open Menu

Newsom targets small businesses in $4.5B stimulus plan

Proposal would add $575M to grant program to help battered retailers, restaurants and others

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 06, 2021 11:58 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed more than half a billion dollars to help small businesses statewide. (Getty)
Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed more than half a billion dollars to help small businesses statewide. (Getty)
 

The $4.5 billion stimulus program Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed for the state Tuesday includes more than half a billion dollars to help battered small businesses.

That $575 million allocation would go to the small business grant program, which has been in place since the fall, according to the Los Angeles Times. Countless retailers, bars, restaurants and other small businesses affected by the pandemic would be eligible for grants up to $25,000. Some money would be set aside for museums and art galleries.

Small businesses statewide continue to get hammered by the pandemic, whose surging case count in recent weeks has further strained the economy. Hoping to slow the rising Covid cases, Newsom implemented tougher restrictions last month, a move that restricted business hours, store capacity and for restaurants, prohibited outdoor dining.

Small businesses in the state were also eligible for similar federal loans available to businesses nationwide. Some shop owners have criticized those grants and loans for being far too small and restrictive in their use.

The governor’s stimulus plan includes measures funded by tax revenue included in the state budget, which will be sent to the legislature on Friday, according to the report. Budget negotiations typically stretch through the spring with an agreement reached by the end of June. Newsom’s office did not specify what measures the governor hopes to have approved in the near term.

The plan also includes a $777.5 million tax credit program that Newsom’s office calls a “California Jobs Initiative.” Those tax credits would be available to businesses that hire new workers or rehire workers who they previously laid off. Some manufacturing equipment would be made exempt from sales tax as well.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusGavin NewsomLA Retail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 457-459 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills; 7500-7516 W. Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood; 6100 Canoga Avenue, Warner Center; and Long Beach Marketplace, Long Beach (Google Maps)

Here are LA County’s biggest retail deals of 2020

Here are LA County’s biggest retail deals of 2020
Photo illustration by The Real Deal (iStock)

LA extends eviction moratorium as Covid cases surge

LA extends eviction moratorium as Covid cases surge
Westend Bar (Photo via Google Maps)

Costa Mesa bar owner faces criminal charges for Covid violations

Costa Mesa bar owner faces criminal charges for Covid violations
Photo illustration of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Holiday Inn in Long Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

California spent $850M on inns for homeless

California spent $850M on inns for homeless
Gov. Gavin Newsom extended stay-at-home orders across most of the state, maintaining A ban on outdoor dining and strict limits on in-store capacity. (Getty)

Stay-at-home order extended as retailers struggle to stay afloat

Stay-at-home order extended as retailers struggle to stay afloat
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order to stem the spread of Covid-19 has effectively shuttered outdoor dining for nearly all restaurants in California (Getty, Google Maps)

LA restaurant owner sues Newsom to stop statewide outdoor dining ban

LA restaurant owner sues Newsom to stop statewide outdoor dining ban
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)

With Covid surging, program to house homeless in hotels gets extension

With Covid surging, program to house homeless in hotels gets extension
(Getty)

Latest blow to businesses: Covid restrictions likely to extend through holiday season

Latest blow to businesses: Covid restrictions likely to extend through holiday season
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.