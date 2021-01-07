Open Menu

120-unit Pencil Tower planned for DTLA

David Lawrence Gray Architects designed and is developing 17-story project

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 07, 2021 01:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
David Lawrence Gray and a rendering of the 120-unit tower (David Lawrence Gray Architects, University of Washington)
David Lawrence Gray and a rendering of the 120-unit tower (David Lawrence Gray Architects, University of Washington)

A 120-unit apartment tower could rise on Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

David Lawrence Gray Architects designed and is developing the project, according to Urbanize.

The 17-story complex would be built at 216 South Spring Street, with a mix of studio, one-, two, three-, and four-bedroom units. Fourteen of the units would be set aside as affordable, according to plans.

There will also be 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, along with a rooftop pool. The project is dubbed “Pencil Tower” on the company’s website.

David Lawrence Gray said that the goal of the project was to “show the city how to comply with the Downtown design guidelines and the objective of the DTLA 2040 plan,” and to do so “on an infill lot without a corner on it,” according to the report.

The DTLA 2040 plan is a comprehensive rezoning of Downtown L.A. that includes upzoning in some parts of the area.

The project would not include a podium, and all the parking would be underground. Podium-style developments have been popular with developers in the last decade, although they have become somewhat divisive among city planners and residents. The podiums are often used for parking.

A planning advisory panel last year urged developers to reduce above-ground parking in future developments. The city is also expected to reduce parking requirements in Downtown L.A., which could cut back on podium-style developments. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Downtown Los AngelesLA Multifamily

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rendering of 1411 South Flower Street (Housing Diversity Corporation)

Micro-housing to rise in DTLA Opportunity Zone

Micro-housing to rise in DTLA Opportunity Zone
Geoff Palmer and a rendering of the project (Getty)

New renderings show Geoff Palmer’s 1K-unit DTLA apartment project

New renderings show Geoff Palmer’s 1K-unit DTLA apartment project
Rockwood Capital's Walter P. Schmidt, LPC West's David Binswanger, and Deka Immobilien's Ulrich Bäcker. (915 Wilshire, Rockwood, LPC, Deka)

Rockwood Capital, Lincoln Property sell DTLA office tower for $196M

Rockwood Capital, Lincoln Property sell DTLA office tower for $196M
300 S. Santa Fe Ave. (Google Maps)

LA’s top 5 multifamily investment sales of 2020 fell 50%

LA’s top 5 multifamily investment sales of 2020 fell 50%
14645 Bessemer Street (Google Maps)

Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys

Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
Joseph Penner and the apartment building

Hill Street Realty pays $27M for Tarzana rental complex

Hill Street Realty pays $27M for Tarzana rental complex
2107-2121 Westwood Boulevard

Japanese investment firm proposes apartment complex in West LA

Japanese investment firm proposes apartment complex in West LA
The development site for the planned 207-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms

Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.