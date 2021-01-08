Mohamed Hadid’s infamous Bel Air spec mansion is for sale, with the buyer responsible for costs that come with a court order to demolish the saucer-shaped abode.

The 53,000 square feet of property at 901 Strada Vecchia Road was listed on Zillow Wednesday, for $8.5 million. It includes the half-built mansion.

Forbes Global Properties, a new listings platform started by Beverly Hills broker Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, first reported the property was hitting the market.

The listing agent, Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland, told TRD that he’s not working for Hadid but instead for Douglas Wilson, the property’s court-appointed receiver. Hadid has made a name for himself, both as a high-profile spec mansion developer and as the father of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan ordered the partially-built mansion torn down in November 2019. The ruling was part of a civil lawsuit filed by Hadid’s neighbors, who voiced concern that the mansion would literally roll down the hill.

Karlan found the property “structurally unsafe,” and appointed Wilson to seize the land and demolish it. Karlan’s order survived an appeal by Hadid, but the property’s roughly 35,000 square feet of construction have remained intact.

Nash, the listing agent, confirmed that the price to demolish the building, pegged at a bit over $5 million, would be borne out by the buyer.

Besides the cost of demolition, any buyer may have to contend with Hadid himself, who purchased the undeveloped land for $2 million in 2011 and may still have a claim on the property.

Nash declined to comment on who the true legal owner may be.

A lawyer for the neighbors, Bibi and Joe Horacek, who filed the lawsuit against Hadid, say they await a receiver’s report on the demolition.

The Horacek’s jury trial for civil damages against Hadid has been repeatedly pushed back, mostly due to the pandemic. A jury trial is now scheduled for Feb. 23.

Hadid, who still has an unresolved counter-lawsuit against the Horaceks, claiming extortion, has stayed mostly quiet on the topic in recent months. He did not return messages left Thursday.