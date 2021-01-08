Open Menu

Demolish this: Hadid’s embattled spec mansion lists as teardown

Court-appointed receiver shopping half-built Bel Air property for $8.5M

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 08, 2021 07:00 AM
By Matthew Blake
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mohamed Hadid and 901 Strada Vecchia Road (Getty, Google Maps)
Mohamed Hadid and 901 Strada Vecchia Road (Getty, Google Maps)

Mohamed Hadid’s infamous Bel Air spec mansion is for sale, with the buyer responsible for costs that come with a court order to demolish the saucer-shaped abode.

The 53,000 square feet of property at 901 Strada Vecchia Road was listed on Zillow Wednesday, for $8.5 million. It includes the half-built mansion.

Forbes Global Properties, a new listings platform started by Beverly Hills broker Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, first reported the property was hitting the market.

The listing agent, Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland, told TRD that he’s not working for Hadid but instead for Douglas Wilson, the property’s court-appointed receiver. Hadid has made a name for himself, both as a high-profile spec mansion developer and as the father of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan ordered the partially-built mansion torn down in November 2019. The ruling was part of a civil lawsuit filed by Hadid’s neighbors, who voiced concern that the mansion would literally roll down the hill.

Karlan found the property “structurally unsafe,” and appointed Wilson to seize the land and demolish it. Karlan’s order survived an appeal by Hadid, but the property’s roughly 35,000 square feet of construction have remained intact.

Nash, the listing agent, confirmed that the price to demolish the building, pegged at a bit over $5 million, would be borne out by the buyer.

Besides the cost of demolition, any buyer may have to contend with Hadid himself, who purchased the undeveloped land for $2 million in 2011 and may still have a claim on the property.

Nash declined to comment on who the true legal owner may be.

A lawyer for the neighbors, Bibi and Joe Horacek, who filed the lawsuit against Hadid, say they await a receiver’s report on the demolition.

The Horacek’s jury trial for civil damages against Hadid has been repeatedly pushed back, mostly due to the pandemic. A jury trial is now scheduled for Feb. 23.

Hadid, who still has an unresolved counter-lawsuit against the Horaceks, claiming extortion, has stayed mostly quiet on the topic in recent months. He did not return messages left Thursday.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bel AirLA Spec MansionsMohamed HadidReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Trevor Noah and the Bel Air house (Getty, Redfin)

Trevor Noah pays $28M for Bel Air mansion after selling another

Trevor Noah pays $28M for Bel Air mansion after selling another
Photo illustration of 27112 Malibu Cove Colony Drive in Malibu (Photos via Realtor)

Staycationers sue luxury rental service for “abysmal” Malibu getaway

Staycationers sue luxury rental service for “abysmal” Malibu getaway
Rober Reffkin and J. Gregory Maffei (Getty, Linkedin, iStock)

Compass poached brokers with bait-and-switch, ex-agent alleges

Compass poached brokers with bait-and-switch, ex-agent alleges
Kathy Griffin and her Bel Air home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Kathy Griffin sells Bel Air mansion for $14M

Kathy Griffin sells Bel Air mansion for $14M
Clockwise from top left: 1801 Angelo Drive, 911 North Foothill Road, 1025 Loma Vista Drive and 1175 North Hillcrest Road (Google Maps)

Bezos, Geffen, Katzenberg dominate LA’s biggest resi sales of 2020

Bezos, Geffen, Katzenberg dominate LA’s biggest resi sales of 2020
Raj Kanodia and 908 Bel Air Rd (Williams & WIlliams Estates Group, Getty)

After 45% price cut, Bel Air spec mansion lists for $99M

After 45% price cut, Bel Air spec mansion lists for $99M
Nile Niami and "The One" mansion (Getty)

Niami’s “The One” to hit market

Niami’s “The One” to hit market
Redfin's Glenn Kelman

Redfin’s latest challenge: Defending its employment practices in court

Redfin’s latest challenge: Defending its employment practices in court
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.