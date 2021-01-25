Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lift stay-at-home orders across the state, a move that could lead the way to loosening restrictions on restaurants and gyms.

But with Covid cases still high, the move comes with many question marks, according to the Los Angeles Times. When the order is lifted, counties will return to the color-coded four-tier risk system that has been in place for much of the last year, according to the report.

The system considers the rate of positive coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and other metrics. It also determines what businesses and activities are allowed to take place.

Most counties are expected to be categorized in the “widespread” risk tier — the most severe of the four-tier system. Most nonessential businesses are closed at that tier.

It’s unclear how L.A. County will be affected by the change. The county remains one of the hardest hit by the pandemic statewide.

The latest stay-at-home order that went into effect in early December restricted outdoor dining, and it is possible that a move back to the four-tier system could change that.

The measure was extremely unpopular, particularly with business owners. Some local officials have also pressured the state to rescind the ban. One L.A. restaurant owner sued the governor to reverse it.

The stay-at-home order kicks in when four-week intensive care unit bed availability falls below 15 percent in a region. The order could be lifted when capacity rises above that.

Application of restrictions has been somewhat inconsistent. Restrictions were kept in place in the Bay Area despite over 23 percent ICU bed capacity because of a four-week projection of a decrease in those numbers.

Newsom lifted the stay-at-home orders in the Sacramento region earlier this month, but capacity didn’t hit the 15 percent threshold. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch