Open Menu

Just 3% of California cities will meet housing goals

LA was among those well behind on construction permitting, according to one analysis

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 01, 2021 10:26 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California has generally been behind on housing production for years. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, Images via Getty)
California has generally been behind on housing production for years. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, Images via Getty)
 

Just 3 percent of California cities and counties are on track to meet housing goals set by the state.

Only 33 cities or counties out of 539 issued enough permits in 2019 — the most recent year with complete data — to meet their target, according to an analysis by the Los Angeles Daily News.

The analysis is based on the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, a state study of housing production that takes into account the affordability of new housing permitted in each jurisdiction statewide.

The publication’s analysis graded cities on an A to F scale in each category of affordability. A jurisdiction received an F if it failed to issue permits to meet affordable housing goals, even if it issued permits for above-moderate-income housing.

Nearly a third of all jurisdictions earned an F. Compared to 2018, more jurisdictions issued enough permits to earn a B grade and there were fewer F grades. The most recent analysis found that the average grade was C-minus.

The city of L.A. was among those well behind on permitting.

It issued permits for nearly three times as many above-moderate-income housing as needed per the RHNA. But it issued fewer than half as many permits for very low-, low- and moderate-income housing units as recommended.

California has generally been behind on housing production for years. Some jurisdictions won’t meet their housing goals for a very very very long time if the pace of production is maintained, according to one report.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
affordable housingHousing crisis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Renderings of PATH Villas Hollywood project (PATH)
LA allocates $44M for more than 120 affordable housing units
LA allocates $44M for more than 120 affordable housing units
City Councilman Paul Koretz (Wikipedia Commons, iStock)
Backlash over high cost of tiny houses
Backlash over high cost of tiny houses
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti (Getty)
LA pays big bucks to build tiny homes for homeless
LA pays big bucks to build tiny homes for homeless
Mark Zuckerberg (Getty, iStock)
Facebook will invest $150M to build affordable housing in Bay Area
Facebook will invest $150M to build affordable housing in Bay Area
Gil Cedillo and Hillside Villa apartment building (Google Maps)
LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman
LA should buy Chinatown resi complex with Covid relief funds: Councilman
Jeffrey Jaeger and the Villa Raymond Apartments (Google Maps)
Standard Companies buys Pasadena senior housing, plans fix-up
Standard Companies buys Pasadena senior housing, plans fix-up
Weingart towers
LA approves $200M in bonds for affordable housing projects
LA approves $200M in bonds for affordable housing projects
The development site for the planned 207-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)
Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms
Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.