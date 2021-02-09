Open Menu

Developer plans 132-unit apartment complex in Sylmar

San Fernando Valley neighborhood includes mostly single-family homes and industrial properties

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 09, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Property at the intersection of West Foothill Boulevard and West Roxford Street (Google Maps)
A developer is looking to build an apartment complex in an area of Sylmar that mostly consists of single-family homes and some warehouses.

Daniel Wilshard, whose family trust owns the site, filed plans with Los Angeles for the 132-unit building at the intersection of West Foothill Boulevard and West Roxford Street, according to Urbanize.

In exchange for a density bonus, the developer would set aside 19 apartments for very-low income renters, about 14 percent of the total. Wilshard is also requesting a reduction in required parking spaces.

Plans call for 1,337 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and a three-level garage with 143 spaces, as well as a roof deck. The second floor includes two courtyards. The complex would replace a pair of single-family homes.

Near the 210 expressway, the development site is a block from a more heavily-developed commercial area where Rexford Industrial recently purchased a warehouse in November.

Archeon Group is designing the project. The firm is itself developing a 180-unit apartment complex in South Los Angeles. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

