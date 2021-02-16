Open Menu

Poddy time: Venice-based pod hotel startup leases first space

Stay Open, which provides stackable bed capsules, closed a $2M funding round

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 16, 2021 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Stay Open CEO Steve Shpilsky and a rendering of the project (Linkedin, Stay Open)
Stay Open CEO Steve Shpilsky and a rendering of the project (Linkedin, Stay Open)

Stay Open, a Venice-based firm that wants to convert existing commercial real estate space into pod hotels, closed a $2 million funding round and inked its first lease.

The company signed a deal for a live-work space at 11 Brooks Avenue in Venice, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal. Stay Open will use the property as a showcase for its concept.

Pod hotels feature small enclosed capsules, typically the size of a bed, stacked atop and beside each other to maximize the number of rentable units. Amenities are typically limited, with the emphasis on affordability. The concept originated in Japan, but has spread to other parts of the world.

For Stay Open, converting existing properties to pod hotels reduces costs and the risks associated with ground-up development.

Co-founder Steve Shpilsky told the Business Journal he saw retail spaces for rent in areas that would be ideal for a hotel, but where it would be too expensive or difficult to build one.

“Even pre-Covid being in the world of hotel finance and development and working with the brands, there’s so many hurdles and barriers,” he said. “It takes a long time and costs a lot of money, and the development process is risky.”

In December, Simon Baron Development secured a $30 million mezzanine loan for its ongoing work to convert the notorious former Hotel Cecil in Downtown L.A. In addition to a boutique hotel, the plan had initially included a 301-unit micro apartment. But those plans fizzled.

In late 2018, Hilton launched a micro-hotel brand Motto by Hilton. A year later, it said it would open a branch in Brooklyn.

The pandemic has been disastrous for the hospitality industry, but demand is expected to remain more consistent for lower-priced accommodations. Extended Stay America, for example, has better maintained its revenue streams than the wider market. [LABJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LA HotelsVenice

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Renderings of the new tower with the existing 3 floor structure. (Omgivning)
Rendon Hotel redevelopment will add 15-story tower in Arts District
Rendon Hotel redevelopment will add 15-story tower in Arts District
The Standard hotel in West Hollywood (Getty, iStock)
Rent and Covid force Standard hotel in WeHo to close
Rent and Covid force Standard hotel in WeHo to close
The Stinking Rose and a rendering of the proposed hotel (Google Maps, Gilliland Architecture via Urbanize, iStock)
Objectionable: Beverly Hills pushes back on hotel project replacing Stinking Rose
Objectionable: Beverly Hills pushes back on hotel project replacing Stinking Rose
Herb Wesson (top) and Curren Price with a rendering of 3800 W 6th Street (Linkedin, Twitter, Large Arch)
LA officials backtrack on aid for Koreatown hotel project
LA officials backtrack on aid for Koreatown hotel project
Kim Richards, Athens Group CEO, and Miramar Santa Monica hotel
Fairmont Miramar Hotel redevelopment gets green light
Fairmont Miramar Hotel redevelopment gets green light
Nela Development CEO Marissa Solis and 6445 W. Sunset Boulevard, where the company wants to build a 175-key hotel.
Occupancy optimism: Developer plans 175-room Hollywood hotel
Occupancy optimism: Developer plans 175-room Hollywood hotel
AvalonBay Communities CEO Timothy J. Naughton, TA Realty Managing Partner James O. Buckingham, and Avalon Venice
TA Realty pays $65M for luxury Venice apartment complex
TA Realty pays $65M for luxury Venice apartment complex
Eric Garcetti (Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Landlord lawsuit trashes LA waste collection policy
Landlord lawsuit trashes LA waste collection policy
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.