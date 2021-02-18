Open Menu

LA agent fired after verbally attacking Asian woman

Video of Beach City Brokers’ Mike Dalcin went viral

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 18, 2021 06:16 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Agent Michael Dalcin (Photos via YouTube/Shoaib Creation's)
Agent Michael Dalcin (Photos via YouTube/Shoaib Creation’s)

Agent Michael Dalcin lost his job after he was filmed insulting an Asian woman in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.

Beach City Brokers fired the agent after the video appeared online last week, Inman reported.

In the video, which was filmed by the woman, Dalcin is holding two dogs as he swears at her, holds his middle finger up at her and follows her as she moves around a parked car to get away.

Read more

When the woman tries to alert a passerby, Dalcin tells her, “No one’s going to pay attention to you because you’re dumb, and you’re a stupid, blue Asian-haired girl.”

The incident comes as anti-Asian hate incidents are rising sharply across the country. Physical attacks on Asians have been reported in New York and California in recent weeks. According to the Asian American Bar Association of New York, the number of incidents targeting Asian people in the U.S. has been increasing since the pandemic began.

[Inman] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
residential real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Malibu house was designed by Ed Niles. (Coldwell Banker Realty)
Unique Malibu home with futuristic vibes lists for $20M
Unique Malibu home with futuristic vibes lists for $20M
The lot at 3200 S. La Cienega Boulevard in West Adams. (Google Maps)
Developer files for 254-unit West Adams complex
Developer files for 254-unit West Adams complex
Chad Richison and Il Pelicano (Douglas Elliman)
Malibu’s Il Pelicano estate sells for $30M below original asking
Malibu’s Il Pelicano estate sells for $30M below original asking
Gal Gadot and her Malibu penthouse (Getty, Chris Cortazzo)
Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu
Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu
Meghan Trainor and her Encino Mansion (Photos via Getty; Savills)
Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh
Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh
600 The Strand and Cindy Robinson Mullen (Realtor, Tim & Cindy)
Helicopter heiress lists Hermosa Beach home for $23M
Helicopter heiress lists Hermosa Beach home for $23M
Federal Reserve officials expect back rent across California will total nearly $1.7 billion
California renters will owe $1.7B in back rent by year end: report
California renters will owe $1.7B in back rent by year end: report
California voters have approved Proposition 19
Prop 19 passes, providing tax relief for older homeowners who move
Prop 19 passes, providing tax relief for older homeowners who move
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.