Open Menu

Ratkovich Company names CEO to succeed founder

Brian Saenger will take over from Wayne Ratkovich, who will become development firm’s chairman

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 19, 2021 10:42 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ratkovich Company founder Wayne Ratkovich and new CEo Brian Saenger. (Ratkovich, Getty)
Ratkovich Company founder Wayne Ratkovich and new CEo Brian Saenger. (Ratkovich, Getty)
 

Ratkovich Company, among Los Angeles’ most active development firms, this week announced a changing of the guard at the top.

Chief Operating Officer Brian Saenger will take over as CEO, succeeding founder Wayne Ratkovich, who started the firm more than four decades ago, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported.

Wayne Ratkovich will become chairman and serve an advisory role.

Saenger has been with the company for a decade, first as a vice president of acquisitions and corporate counsel, then as chief operating officer and general counsel, according to the report.

He said his immediate goals were to continue the firm’s existing development projects, including the estimated $150 million West Harbor, recently renamed from San Pedro Public Market. That project will redevelop 30 acres of land belonging to the Port of Los Angeles. Officials approved the work about a year ago. The company is still a general partner in the 930,000-square-foot Alhambra office campus.

Wayne Ratkovich founded the company in 1977, the year it bought the aging Oviatt Building in Downtown L.A. for $500,000. Ratkovich Company renovated the landmarked property. The restoration prompted the firm to change its focus from industrial real estate to urban development and renovations, Ratkovich said, according to the Business Journal.

[LABJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
alhambraLA DevelopmentRatkovich CompanySan Pedro Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
SDS Capital Group CEO Deborah La Franchi and RMG Housing CEO Tim Roth. (SDS, RMG, Getty)
South LA project may be model for privately-funded supportive housing
South LA project may be model for privately-funded supportive housing
Views of 3401 South La Cienega Boulevard and Lendlease's Arden Hearing (Photos via Google Maps; Lendlease)
Lendlease, Aware Super plan $600M complex in West Adams
Lendlease, Aware Super plan $600M complex in West Adams
Ratkovich Company’s Wayne Ratkovich and the Alhambra at 1000 South Fremont Avenue (Getty, Ratkovich)
Here’s what tenants are paying at Ratkovich and partners’ Alhambra campus
Here’s what tenants are paying at Ratkovich and partners’ Alhambra campus
Jose Huizar and Raymond Chan (Getty, U.S. Department of Justice)
Huizar and LA developer deny charges in pay-to-play scheme
Huizar and LA developer deny charges in pay-to-play scheme
Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León
New LA Council member who won Huizar’s vacated seat vows affordable housing push
New LA Council member who won Huizar’s vacated seat vows affordable housing push
Tim Naughton and a rendering of the project (Credit: OFFICEUNTITLED and AvalonBay)
AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project
AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project
View of Carmel Partners' 520 Mateo
Huizar arrest fallout: Carmel Partners places exec on leave
Huizar arrest fallout: Carmel Partners places exec on leave
Ratkovich Company’s Wayne Ratkovich
Ratkovich scores $150M recap for sprawling office campus, The Alhambra
Ratkovich scores $150M recap for sprawling office campus, The Alhambra
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.