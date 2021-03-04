Duke Realty Corp. has purchased an industrial property in the City of Industry for $51.3 million.

The Indianapolis-based firm bought 14500-14508 Nelson Avenue from owner-occupant Troy CSL Lighting Inc., which then signed a five-year lease for the property, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Such arrangements are referred to as leaseback deals. They are a way for owner-occupants to raise capital but retain use of a property. They are increasingly common in the industrial sector in L.A., where industrial property commands a premium on the market.

L.A.’s industrial market was already the tightest in the country before the coronavirus pandemic and remained strong throughout 2020, thanks in part because the pandemic increased demand for logistics space.

Duke’s newest property is home to a 202,500-square-foot warehouse with 32 loading docks and 32-foot clearance heights. Ledo Capital Group’s Anthony Brent repped both parties in the deal, according to the Business Journal.

Duke Realty is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in industrial properties. The firm generated around $993 million in revenue last year, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The deal in the City of Industry brings Duke’s L.A.-area holdings up to seven properties. The firm’s portfolio is concentrated in the eastern United States.

The firm now has 16.1 million square feet of “in-service or under construction space in Southern California,” according to Nancy Shultz, Duke Realty’s senior vice president of the Southern California market.

It’s most recent deal in L.A. before the Troy deal was the $62.5 million purchase of a 25.5-acre development site in Irwindale in 2018. Duke is currently building a 529,000-square-foot logistics facility there.

