300-unit complex with co-working space planned in Compton

Proposal is KBK Enterprises’ first in West Coast

Los Angeles /
May.May 04, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
KBK Enterprises CEO Keith Key with a rendering of the project and the development site (GGLO Design via Urbanize, Google Maps)
Pittsburgh-based developer KBK Enterprises is planning its first West Coast development, this one a 300-unit multifamily complex in Compton.

The 266,800-square-foot project would include co-working space and rise at 501-601 East Compton Boulevard, according to Urbanize.

Plans include 44,000 square feet of co-working and studio space that KBK calls the “Compton Innovation Hub and Creative Studios,” according to the report. There would also be 7,700 square feet of retail and commercial space.

On the rental side, KBK would build studio, one-, and two-bedroom units. Sixy of the units would be reserved for low-income renters, or households earning 80 percent of area median income. A four-person household with an income of $90,100 would qualify.

Renderings show several connected structures, some with green terraces and rooftops. A pedestrian plaza is planned on a portion of South Willow Avenue that intersects with Compton Boulevard. The city of Compton published an initial study of the project in March. KBK plans to break ground in November 2022 and wrap construction by early 2025, contingent on city approval.

The 2-acre, largely vacant site is half a mile from Metro’s Compton Station. KBK’s project is easily one of the larger mixed-use projects proposed in the area. Thomas Safran & Associates wants to build a 196-unit development farther north.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 

Tags
ComptonMultifamily Real Estate

arrow_forward_ios

