UPDATED, 1:23 p.m., May 5, 2021: Beverage manufacturer DrinkPAK is gulping down another big lease deal at a Santa Clarita industrial complex.

The company is taking 400,100 square feet at Trammell Crow and Clarion Partners’ the Center at Needham Ranch, more than tripling its footprint at the flex industrial complex, Commercial Observer reported.

DrinkPAK signed a 172,000-square-foot lease at the property in November. It was expected to be able to produce 4,900 beverage cans a minute at the location.

Trammell and Clarion completed the first phase of the two-phase Needham Ranch project, and have fully leased that portion. Phase 1 totals 850,000 square feet across 100 acres, according to the report.

Phase 2 will add 725,000 square feet on about 115 acres.

Trammell and Clarion have secured a mix of tenants at the completed portion, including Amazon, which signed a 100,000-square-foot lease in May. LA North Studios, an independent soundstage and studio operating company, signed a 113,640-square-foot lease at in November, shortly after DrinkPAK signed its first lease there.

Warehouse and content production-capable space are among the most in-demand real estate in the L.A. area.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Quixote Studios was among the Needham Ranch tenants.