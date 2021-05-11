Open Menu

Jose Huizar federal corruption trial postponed again

Disgraced former LA city councilman charged in alleged pay-to-play scheme involving developers

Los Angeles /
May.May 11, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jose Huizar has pleaded not guilty. (Getty, Department of Justice)
Jose Huizar has pleaded not guilty. (Getty, Department of Justice)

A federal judge has again postponed former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar’s corruption trial, this time until next May.

The prosecution and Huizar’s defense team agreed to the yearlong delay, citing pandemic-related concerns, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. Huizar’s trial is now on for May 24, 2022.

The trial was previously set to begin in September 2020 then was postponed until June.

Federal prosecutors allege Huizar was the mastermind behind a $1.5 million pay-to-play operation run from his city hall office. The former chairman of the Council’s powerful Planning and Land Use Committee allegedly took bribes of cash and gifts from developers to support their projects. He faces 41 charges related to the alleged scheme.

Huizar has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors have indicted aides and several developers in connection with the case, along with former Councilmember Mitch Englander. He pleaded guilty to accepting bribes last year and was sentenced to 14 months in prison in January.

Developer Carmel Partners avoided prosecution with a $1.2 million fine.

Prosecutors said they have produced a mountain of evidence to back up their charges, including 2 million pages of written documents and tens of thousands of audio and data files, according to the Daily News. The investigation took place over six years.

While the City Council has called for “closing loopholes” that enabled Huizar’s alleged activity, doubt remains over whether council members will cede any power the body has amassed over the decades.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
City Counciljose huizarReal Estate Crimes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Durst appearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court (Getty)
Robert Durst murder trial to restart following Covid delay
Robert Durst murder trial to restart following Covid delay
(iStock)
SoCal siblings charged in $6M home listings scam
SoCal siblings charged in $6M home listings scam
Mitchell Englander (Getty)
Paying for his play: Ex-LA councilman sentenced in City Hall corruption scandal
Paying for his play: Ex-LA councilman sentenced in City Hall corruption scandal
Onni Group president Rossano de Cotiis and a rendering of Times Mirror Square
Onni Group’s 1.1K-unit Times Mirror Square project nears final approval
Onni Group’s 1.1K-unit Times Mirror Square project nears final approval
Mitchell Englander (Getty)
No jail time for ex-LA councilmember would be “two-tier” justice system: prosecutors
No jail time for ex-LA councilmember would be “two-tier” justice system: prosecutors
Ron Zeff's Carmel Partners has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in connection with the Jose Huizar scandal. Zeff split image at far left and right; Huizar is in middle. (Multi Family Forum, Jose Huziar, SCB)
Carmel Partners agrees to $1M fine in connection with Huizar scandal
Carmel Partners agrees to $1M fine in connection with Huizar scandal
From left, Michael Rosenfeld and Century Plaza, Jose Huizar and City Hall, Jeff Bezos and 1801 Angelo Drive (Getty Images)
LA’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
LA’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
Photo illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal (Getty, iStock)
The secrets still to come in the FBI’s Jose Huizar investigation
The secrets still to come in the FBI’s Jose Huizar investigation
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.