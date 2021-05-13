A 135-unit affordable housing complex with a large amount of ground-floor retail could rise on two acres in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Sun Valley.

The seven-story project is slated for 8011-8027 N. Vineland Avenue, on what is now a shuttered supermarket and parking lot, according to Urbanize. Downtown developer WPH Holdings filed the plans, according to the report.

The units are planned as a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedrooms at varying affordability levels. The ground-floor retail space would span 28,300 square feet. Parking would be underground.

WPH Holdings is also planning a 97-unit affordable complex for seniors next door, at 11041 Strathern Street.

The two developments are “intended to provide intergenerational co-living options for families with seniors,” according to WPH’s website.

Both projects would share a green amenity space and recreation areas. WPH wants to break ground on the pair by the end of 2022. The firm is working on two more affordable housing projects in the city.

Sun Valley does not attract as much development as neighborhoods closer to Los Angeles’ core, but a handful of projects have sprouted in recent years.

Hankey Development is working on a 432-unit complex on the western edge of the neighborhood, and Sahaco Inc. filed for a 71-unit market-rate development on the eastern edge of Sun Valley.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch