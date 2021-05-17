Open Menu

Griffin Capital plans major creative office complex in El Segundo

Site was rezoned from industrial, as city continues to lure tech tenants

Los Angeles /
May.May 17, 2021 09:08 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Griffin Capital CEO Kevin A. Shields with a rendering of the project. (Griffin)
Griffin Capital CEO Kevin A. Shields with a rendering of the project. (Griffin)

Griffin Capital is planning a major creative office complex in El Segundo amid the city’s continued push to transform itself from industrial area to tech hub.

Griffin wants to build a 243,000-square-foot facility on two parcels at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Kansas Street, according to Urbanize. The filing was part of a state-mandated environmental report.

The development site, which totals about five acres, had housed semiconductor manufacturing facilities. It resides in the Smoky Hollow district, a roughly 120-acre stretch of mostly industrial properties that El Segundo rezoned to attract tech companies.

El Segundo wants to turn the area into “a vigorous incubator district.” Officials there hope its tax structure and relatively cheap rents will pull in companies from pricier markets like Venice and Santa Monica, according to the report.

Griffin wants to keep one structure on the property, add two new office buildings of three and four stories, and two six-story parking garages. The plans also call for 55,000 square feet of public open space and some private open spaces including balconies and roof decks.

The firm hopes to break ground by the end of the year and complete the project by mid-2023. EYRC Architects, Ware Malcomb and LRM are designing the project.

Griffin Capital’s project is the second major development to crop up since the rezoning. Smoky Hollow Industries and LIMO LP are building a 60,000-square-foot office building as the initial phase of a larger campus at Franklin Avenue and Oregon Street.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
El SegundoGriffin Capital

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
L’Oréal CEO Stéphane Rinderknech and Hackman Capital CEO Michael Hackman with a rendering of the project (888 Douglas)
Cosmetics giant L’Oréal inks lease at Hackman’s El Segundo campus
Cosmetics giant L’Oréal inks lease at Hackman’s El Segundo campus
Patrick Soon-Shiong and 444 N. Nash Street (Getty, Google Maps)
Patrick Soon-Shiang’s Nantworks, Serverfarm buy El Segundo data center
Patrick Soon-Shiang’s Nantworks, Serverfarm buy El Segundo data center
A rendering of 555 Aviation Boulevard with Belkin CEO Chet Pipkin and Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer (Lake Tahoe Community College, 555 Aviation and Getty)
Electronics giant Belkin inks deal for new HQ
Electronics giant Belkin inks deal for new HQ
Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown, Hackamn Capital Partner's Michael Hackman and renderings of 888 Douglas. (Beyond Meat, Hackman, 888 Douglas)
Beyond Meat inks 280K sf lease at Hackman’s 888 Douglas
Beyond Meat inks 280K sf lease at Hackman’s 888 Douglas
Griffin Capital CEO Michael Escalante and the property at 350 America Street (Photos via Griffin; Google Maps)
Sprawling Bank of America office complex sold in Simi Valley
Sprawling Bank of America office complex sold in Simi Valley
Rob Speyer and 555 Aviation (Getty, Tishman Speyer)
Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office
Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office
Boston Properties CEO Owen D. Thomas and the project site (Credit: Google Maps)
Boston Properties invests in El Segundo media campus project
Boston Properties invests in El Segundo media campus project
1960 Grand
Starwood, Artisan pay $127M for El Segundo building
Starwood, Artisan pay $127M for El Segundo building
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.