JH Snyder lands $172M loan on new luxury rental tower

KKR provided debt on newly opened, 285-unit One Museum Square

Los Angeles /
May.May 17, 2021 09:34 AM
TRD Staff
J.H. Snyder partner Lon Snyder with One Museum Square. (J. H. Snyder, One Museum Square)
J.H. Snyder partner Lon Snyder with One Museum Square. (J. H. Snyder, One Museum Square)

J.H. Snyder Company has landed a $171.6 million refinance on its luxury One Museum Square apartment tower in Mid-Wilshire, which opened to residents last week.

KR provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, according to Commercial Observer. It replaces a $117 million construction loan from Pacific Western Bank, previously known as CapitalSource.

The 285-unit development opened to residents last week at 640 S. Curson Avenue, after having been in the works for several years. MVE + Partners designed the building. J.H. Snyder built it next door to the company’s SAG-AFTRA complex on the Miracle Mile.

The 21-story building has floor-to-ceiling windows, and has balconies. Amenities include a gym, rooftop pool and lounge area.

One Museum Square is the first project the firm has completed since founder Jerry Snyder died last May. In December, J.H. Snyder sold its Hollywood 959 office complex to Lincoln Property Company and Geyser Holdings for $186 million.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch 

