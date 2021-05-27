Open Menu

Westlake apartment project could replace century-old buildings

55-unit complex seeks Transit Oriented Communities incentives

Los Angeles /
May.May 27, 2021 10:40 AM
TRD Staff
2649-2657 W. San Marino Street (Google Maps)
A 55-unit apartment complex could replace a pair of century-old residential buildings in Westlake.

Developer Ravivo Kaofman, working through KG Capital Investments, filed plans for the six-story project at 2649-2657 W. San Marino Street, according to Urbanize.

The two existing buildings there were built in 1913, and have eight units between them, according to the report.

Kaofman’s plans include a request for entitlements through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program. In exchange for boosting the project size, Kaofman would set aside six units as affordable.

The complex would be a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. There would be an underground garage for 42 vehicles.

The project site is near Six Peak Capital’s planned 110-unit apartment complex on Francis Avenue.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 

