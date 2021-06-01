Open Menu

Battle heats up over Holland Partner Group’s plans to redevelop Taix restaurant

City Council is scheduled to consider a landmark designation for the Echo Park property this week

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 01, 2021 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Taix French Restaurant and Holland Partner Group’s Clyde Holland (Google Maps)
Taix French Restaurant and Holland Partner Group’s Clyde Holland (Google Maps)

A battle is heating up over Holland Partner Group’s plans to redevelop the site of the storied Taix French Restaurant.

The developer, which bought the Echo Park property for $12 million in 2019, is planning a 170-unit apartment complex, which will include a new space for Taix. The restaurant’s owner supports the plan, but some don’t want the old restaurant to go, according to the Los Angeles Times. It has been at 1911 Sunset Boulevard since 1962.

Preservationists want the city to make the existing Taix building a landmark, which would limit Holland’s ability to redevelop the site. Some have called for the building to be preserved and incorporated into Holland’s new complex.

“Nobody wants another multistory box that looks like it belongs in Irvine,” said Christine Kantner of the Silver Lake Heritage Trust. “If the building was preserved and something was built around it, that would be the draw.”

The restaurant’s owner Michael Taix however told the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission that his operation is unsustainable at the existing location. He called it a “mega-sized, grossly energy-inefficient, [and] outdated building.”

So far, Taix appears to have the support of a local city councilmember. Mitch O’Farrell said the restaurant site should be made a historic monument, not the building itself.

His proposal said certain features, such as the restaurant’s cherrywood bar top, should be preserved and brought into the new space. Taix has said he plans to do so.

The L.A. City Council is scheduled to consider the landmarking this week.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Echo ParkhospitalityMultifamily Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
2649-2657 W. San Marino Street (Google Maps)
Westlake apartment project could replace century-old buildings
Westlake apartment project could replace century-old buildings
(iStock)
Rent prices will keep rising in suburbs: USC report
Rent prices will keep rising in suburbs: USC report
J.H. Snyder partner Lon Snyder with One Museum Square. (J. H. Snyder, One Museum Square)
JH Snyder lands $172M loan on new luxury rental tower
JH Snyder lands $172M loan on new luxury rental tower
Average Q1 rent in the region increased 8.5 percent year-over-year. (Getty)
Inland Empire rent hikes highest in nation
Inland Empire rent hikes highest in nation
Mariposa on 3rd
CGI Strategies secures $42M loan on Koreatown apartment complex
CGI Strategies secures $42M loan on Koreatown apartment complex
KBK Enterprises CEO Keith Key with a rendering of the project and the development site (GGLO Design via Urbanize, Google Maps)
300-unit complex with co-working space planned in Compton
300-unit complex with co-working space planned in Compton
Cypress Equity's Michael Sorochinsky and the Next on Lex complex (iStock)
Cypress Equity sells Glendale multifamily complex for $300M
Cypress Equity sells Glendale multifamily complex for $300M
Rendering of the project (Forme)
41-story Koreatown tower project clears key city hurdle
41-story Koreatown tower project clears key city hurdle
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.