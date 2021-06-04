Open Menu

Tencent opens Playa Vista office with plans to expand LA workforce

The tech giant’s new 53K-sq-ft space can accommodate 300 employees

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 04, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tencent CEO Ma Huateng with Playa Jefferson. (Getty, Austin Industries)
Tencent CEO Ma Huateng with Playa Jefferson. (Getty, Austin Industries)

Chinese tech giant Tencent opens its Playa Vista office this week.

The world’s largest video game publisher is consolidating its Los Angeles footprint into a 53,000-square-foot office space in the neighborhood intended to house 300 employees — doubling its existing workforce in the area — the L.A. Times reported Thursday.

Tencent’s new space is part of Rockwood Capital’s Playa Jefferson, a five-building complex at 12777 W. Jefferson Boulevard.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Tencent America, the firm’s U.S. division, originally leased the space at the end of 2019, according to Avison Young. The office includes a gym, café, production facilities and game rooms. Employees will move in pursuant to Covid-19 safety protocols, the Times reported.

Playa Vista is popular with tech and production companies and is part of the broader “Silicon Beach” area, which includes Santa Monica, Venice and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Google opened a 319,000-square-foot office in the former “Spruce Goose” aircraft hangar there in 2018.

Facebook leased a 260,000-square-foot space at Tishman Speyer’s Brickyard campus, less than a mile from Playa Jefferson, in 2019.

Tencent had previously leased office space at a handful of properties across the L.A. area.

The company currently has around 150 employees in L.A. and 400 employees in the U.S. altogether. It also has stakes in several U.S.-based companies, including video game giant Epic Games, Riot Games and Universal Music Group.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Office Real EstatePlaya Vista

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
606-654 Venice Boulevard (Silver Creek, Google Maps)
Snap-leased office complex in Venice snags refi
Snap-leased office complex in Venice snags refi
Pendulum CEO Kevin Hayes with The Link. (Pendulum, The Link)
Media production office complex sells for $62M
Media production office complex sells for $62M
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and renderings of the project (Getty, Google)
Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
500 S. Santa Fe Avenue (CEB Construction)
SteelWave buys Arts District office campus for $80M
SteelWave buys Arts District office campus for $80M
Larry A. Silverstein with LA's US Bank Tower. (Getty, Silverstein)
Silverstein will pour $60M into US Bank Tower overhaul
Silverstein will pour $60M into US Bank Tower overhaul
Robert F. Maguire III (Getty)
Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
Chime CEO Chris Britt and 101 California Street (Google Maps)
Fintech firm may sign biggest lease in San Fran of pandemic
Fintech firm may sign biggest lease in San Fran of pandemic
Bardas Investment Group founder David Simon and the site of the project. (Google Maps, Bardas, Getty)
Bardas Investment plans production studio at former Sears
Bardas Investment plans production studio at former Sears
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.