Open Menu

East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio

Firm is in escrow, plans to build 237K-sf studio with four stages near Arts District

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 09, 2021 12:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of the project with East End Capital managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz. (Relativity Architects, East End Capital)
A rendering of the project with East End Capital managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz. (Relativity Architects, East End Capital)

A New York-based developer is trying its hand at a Los Angeles staple: building out a production studio.

East End Capital is proposing a conversion of a warehouse into a 237,000-square-foot production studio at 2233 Jesse Street, near the Arts District, according to plans filed with the city. The developer, which is in escrow to buy the property, will add 90,000 square feet to build out four soundstages, offices and storage.

Pacific Industrial Partners bought the warehouse — currently leased to Glacier Cold Storage — for $5.3 million in 2002 from Atlanta-based Americold Realty Trust, records show. Both East End and Pacific Industrial Partners did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Though investors have poured money into cold storage during the pandemic, the demand for studio space boomed as streaming providers raced to churn out content for people cooped up at home. And real estate players are taking advantage.

Private equity giant Blackstone acquired a 49 percent stake in Hudson Pacific Properties’ portfolio of production spaces across L.A. County last year. Last month, Atlas Capital filed plans to redevelop a former Los Angeles Times plant into a $650 million soundstage complex in Downtown L.A.

The warehouse redevelopment marks East End’s entry into both the studio space and the L.A. markets. The firm currently owns properties in Miami, New York and New Jersey, according to its website. In Miami, it recently sold a retail property in foreclosure for $11.8 million and the Wynwood Arcade for $13.3 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentFilm ProductionLA Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Proper Hotel, Google Maps)
    Downtown LA’s Proper Hotel to open in July after years of delays
    Downtown LA’s Proper Hotel to open in July after years of delays
    The Colorado Center with Hulu President Kelly Campbell and Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas (inset) (Photos via Getty, LA Realty Partners)
    Hulu adds space at Roku-occupied Colorado Center
    Hulu adds space at Roku-occupied Colorado Center
    Rendering of the Pasadena complex. (Smith Group / City of Pasadena)
    Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena
    Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena
    An aerial view of the site (Google Maps, iStock)
    Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
    Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
    J.H. Snyder partner Lon Snyder with One Museum Square. (J. H. Snyder, One Museum Square)
    JH Snyder lands $172M loan on new luxury rental tower
    JH Snyder lands $172M loan on new luxury rental tower
    Bardas Investment Group founder David Simon and the site of the project. (Google Maps, Bardas, Getty)
    Bardas Investment plans production studio at former Sears
    Bardas Investment plans production studio at former Sears
    Councilman John Lee and 10243 N. Topanga Canyon Boulevard (Facebook/CouncilmemberJohnLee, Google Maps)
    Housing project for homeless vets gets pushback
    Housing project for homeless vets gets pushback
    L’Oréal CEO Stéphane Rinderknech and Hackman Capital CEO Michael Hackman with a rendering of the project (888 Douglas)
    Cosmetics giant L’Oréal inks lease at Hackman’s El Segundo campus
    Cosmetics giant L’Oréal inks lease at Hackman’s El Segundo campus
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.