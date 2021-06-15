Open Menu

Waterford Property pays $335M for 2 Pasadena rental complexes

Latest deal with state joint powers authority for workforce housing conversions

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 15, 2021 02:58 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Residences at Westgate, The Hudson and Waterford co-founder John Drachman (Waterford Property Company, the CSCDA)
Residences at Westgate, The Hudson and Waterford co-founder John Drachman (Waterford Property Company, the CSCDA)

Waterford Property Company has been on a multifamily buying binge, and has partnered up with the California Statewide Communities Development Authority on several purchases this year.

For its latest acquisition, Waterford paid a combined $335 million for two Pasadena apartment complexes, which will both be converted into middle-income housing through a program meant to address the state’s unaffordability crisis.

The Waterford venture paid $237 million for a 340-unit complex at 231 S. De Lacey Avenue and $98 million for a 173-unit complex at 678 E. Walnut Street, according to a release on Tuesday. CSCDA funded the Pasadena purchase using tax-exempt bonds. Waterford will own and manage the properties.

The two sellers are both among the largest apartment owners in the country. Equity Residential sold the 340-unit Residences at Westgate complex and Greystar sold the 173-unit The Hudson, according to records. Equity and Greystar did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Pasadena purchases mark Waterford and CSCDA’s fifth and sixth multifamily deals this year in Southern California. All of those were made through the CSCDA’s middle-income housing program. In late April, the venture last purchased a 500-unit complex in Glendale for $300 million from Carmel Partners.

At the Pasadena complexes, rents will be lower for new tenants who earn between 80 and 120 percent of the median income. The properties will target tenants whose income is too high to qualify for most affordable housing, but too low to afford market-rate housing, Waterford co-founder John Drachman said in a statement.

About 500,000 low-income households in California lack access to affordable housing, according to a report from the California Housing Partnership. The CSCDA, a joint powers authority, works to address that by giving local government and private entities access to low-cost, tax-exempt project financing. In exchange, the private companies agree to lower rents for qualifying tenants.

In April, CSCDA also teamed up with workforce housing investor Opportunity Housing Group to buy a 261-unit complex in Monrovia.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingMultifamily LAPasadena

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Superintendent Austin Beutner with Normont Elementary School (LAUSD)
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    Rendering of the Pasadena complex. (Smith Group / City of Pasadena)
    Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena
    Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena
    (iStock)
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    (Azure Development, Weingart Center)
    Weingart Center’s latest affordable complex snags bond funding
    Weingart Center’s latest affordable complex snags bond funding
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai and renderings of the project (Getty, Google)
    Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
    Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
    California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Getty)
    California to speed up environmental reviews for resi projects
    California to speed up environmental reviews for resi projects
    (iStock)
    Rent prices will keep rising in suburbs: USC report
    Rent prices will keep rising in suburbs: USC report
    A rendering of the project and an aerial view of the development site (WPH Holdings, Google Maps)
    WPH Holdings plans another affordable complex in Sun Valley
    WPH Holdings plans another affordable complex in Sun Valley
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.