Open Menu

Rents in LA are climbing from their pandemic lows

Rents haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels, but have turned around after sustained drops

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 16, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Los Angeles rents are increasing - but not yet at pre-pandemic levels (Getty)
Los Angeles rents are increasing – but not yet at pre-pandemic levels (Getty)

For renters able to make a move, it was nice while it lasted. Rents in Los Angeles are back on the rise.

Apartment List found that the median rent is up 3.6 percent in L.A. from its lowest level in the past year, according to the L.A. Times.

Vacancy rates have tightened to 5.8 percent from a high of 6.2 percent in November.

Rents haven’t quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, however. L.A. County’s median rent of $1,776 last month was 2.7 percent below February 2020’s median.

The dynamics vary across neighborhoods and price points. Suburban neighborhoods have generally seen stronger price growth than more dense neighborhoods.

The University of Southern California recently projected that some areas like West Riverside County, Rancho Cucamonga, and San Bernardino could see close to 10 percent rent growth in the year ahead.

The Inland Empire already recorded the highest quarterly rent growth in the country in the first three months of 2021.

CoStar found that the average rent per square foot in L.A.’s fanciest buildings is down 1.2 percent from March 2020, while it’s up 1.1 percent for the cheapest apartments.

Average rents in Hollywood are down 1.3 percent from March 2020. They’re down about half that percentage in Koreatown. Anecdotally, the swings are sometimes more drastic.

Chuck Eberly, whose company manages around 3,000 apartments in L.A., said that rents are up between 5 and 10 percent from their lowest levels last year, but said his rents are still 15 to 20 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusMultifamily Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    No more tiers — California’s economy fully reopens
    No more tiers — California’s economy fully reopens
    Renderings of the project (The Harper on Sunset)
    Hotel, apartment complex planned for northeast end of West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip
    Hotel, apartment complex planned for northeast end of West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip
    The Chateau Marmont (Getty) and protest signs (Unite Here Local 11)
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Rendering of the project (Triangle Culver City)
    Bastion Development plans another apartment complex on Culver City border
    Bastion Development plans another apartment complex on Culver City border
    Taix French Restaurant and Holland Partner Group’s Clyde Holland (Google Maps)
    Battle heats up over Holland Partner Group’s plans to redevelop Taix restaurant
    Battle heats up over Holland Partner Group’s plans to redevelop Taix restaurant
    2649-2657 W. San Marino Street (Google Maps)
    Westlake apartment project could replace century-old buildings
    Westlake apartment project could replace century-old buildings
    Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
    $2.6B rent relief program hampered by delays
    $2.6B rent relief program hampered by delays
    California is waiting to adopt the CDC maskless decision. (Getty)
    California still says mask up at office, for now
    California still says mask up at office, for now
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.