Home where Manson Family murdered LaBiancas sells at markdown

Los Feliz property hit market in October for $2.2M

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 18, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
The infamous house on Waverly Drive (Redfin)
The modest Los Feliz home where Charles Manson’s followers murdered the LaBiancas sold after its price was cut.

Owner and paranormal investigator Zack Bagans sold the home at 3311 Waverly Drive for $1.9 million, according to the Sacramento Bee. Information on the buyer wasn’t available.

Bagans bought the home in 2019 for a few thousand dollars above its recent sale price and first listed it for $2.2 million last October. He dropped the price to $2 million in January.

Manson and his followers murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca at their Waverly Drive home in 1969, a day after murdering six people at the Cielo Drive home of Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski.

Aside from its grisly history and its somewhat oversized 0.7-acre ridgeline lot, the 1,655-square-foot home is like many others in the area.

Properties tied to violent crimes, particularly those as infamous and gruesome as the LaBianca murders, tend to sell at discounts unless they can be turned into museums or an attraction of some sort.

The listing from Redfin agent Arto Poladian doesn’t specifically mention the murders, but does reference its “infamous history.”

It also pitches the property as a teardown. The Cielo Drive home where the Manson Family murdered Tate was torn down and a new home rebuilt in its place. The address was also changed, but tourists continue to go there.

The former LaBianca home was built in the 1920s and has two bedrooms and bathrooms. It was renovated shortly before Bagans bought it. He had purchased the home for a film production, but it never came to fruition.

[Sacramento Bee] — Dennis Lynch





