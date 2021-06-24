Open Menu

South Bay development site cleared for future 128-room hotel

Developer William Ashley, Inc. has been in talks with Hilton to manage the property

Jun.June 24, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Location for the Del Air site (Google Maps)
A Hawthorne-based developer planning a 128-room hotel has cleared a site in the unincorporated community of Del Aire in South Bay.

William Ashley, Inc. cleared a half-acre at 11814-11824 Aviation Boulevard, about three blocks from the Metro’s Aviation/LAX station, according to Urbanize.

The Aviation/LAX station is part of the C Line, which runs from Redondo Beach to Norwalk and connects to both the J and A lines. The Los Angeles International Airport shuttle also stops at the station.

Metro is connecting the station to the E line via the Crenshaw/LAX line. The under-construction line has attracted development along its future route.

The site is also well within driving distance of LAX itself and the interchange between interstates 405 and 105, a prime location for catering to airport business.

Los Angeles County signed off on a six-story structure with street-level parking for 50 vehicles. Renderings show a contemporary C-shaped podium-style building built around a central courtyard with a swimming pool.

William Ashley, Inc. said that it was negotiating with the Hilton brand to manage the hotel, according to the county’s Department of Regional Planning.

The firm is managed by William Anli Pournamdari and purchased the property in 2016.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 





