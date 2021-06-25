A decade after building their Beverly Hills mansion, Canyon Partners co-founder Mitchell Julis and his wife Joleen listed the property for $50 million.

The 13,400-square-foot home is at 1109 Calle Vista Drive, spread over 1.3 acres. Dirt first reported the listing.

The couple bought the property in 2009 for $10.3 million and hired architect Richard Manion and builder Peter McCoy to construct the modern-style mansion. It was completed in 2012. The home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The backyard includes a combination tennis court and basketball court, as well as a pool area with a spa, and a covered lounge area.

The couple still has a mansion next door, which they bought in 2018 for $17.8 million.

In March, the Julis’ took advantage of a hot Malibu market by selling their beach home for $39 million to GoodRX founder Trevor Bezdek. They doubled their investment with that deal.

Mitchell Julis’ hedge fund, Canyon Partners, is active in L.A. development, and in 2019, it teamed with AECOM Capital to invest $4 billion into developing “large-scale, institutional quality” commercial projects across the U.S.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch