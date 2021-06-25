Open Menu

Canyon Partners co-founder asks $50M for Beverly Hills mansion

Mitchell Julis and wife still have mansion next door, which they paid $18M for in 2018

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 25, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Shelley Aaronson / Sotheby's)
(Shelley Aaronson / Sotheby’s)

A decade after building their Beverly Hills mansion, Canyon Partners co-founder Mitchell Julis and his wife Joleen listed the property for $50 million.

The 13,400-square-foot home is at 1109 Calle Vista Drive, spread over 1.3 acres. Dirt first reported the listing.

The couple bought the property in 2009 for $10.3 million and hired architect Richard Manion and builder Peter McCoy to construct the modern-style mansion. It was completed in 2012. The home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The backyard includes a combination tennis court and basketball court, as well as a pool area with a spa, and a covered lounge area.

The couple still has a mansion next door, which they bought in 2018 for $17.8 million.

In March, the Julis’ took advantage of a hot Malibu market by selling their beach home for $39 million to GoodRX founder Trevor Bezdek. They doubled their investment with that deal.

Mitchell Julis’ hedge fund, Canyon Partners, is active in L.A. development, and in 2019, it teamed with AECOM Capital to invest $4 billion into developing “large-scale, institutional quality” commercial projects across the U.S.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsLA luxury listingsLA luxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    George Rosenthal with his 180-acre Malibu property (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
    Real estate mogul relists 180-acre Malibu compound
    Real estate mogul relists 180-acre Malibu compound
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market
    Pink and husband Carey Hart with their Malibu house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
    Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase
    Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase
    Jeffree Star and his Hidden Hills home (Compass, Getty)
    Makeup mogul Jeffree Star lists 20K sf mansion
    Makeup mogul Jeffree Star lists 20K sf mansion
    Adele and Nicole Richie (Getty, Google Maps)
    Hello, from Beverly Hills: Adele buys Nicole Richie’s home
    Hello, from Beverly Hills: Adele buys Nicole Richie’s home
    Yo Gotti (Getty) with Candlecrest Drive home. (Redfin)
    Rapper Yo Gotti pays $8M for Westlake Village mansion
    Rapper Yo Gotti pays $8M for Westlake Village mansion
    Renderings of One Beverly Hills and Beny Alagem. (One Beverly Hills, Getty)
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Sumner Redstone (Getty) with 31 Beverly Park Terrace (Redfin)
    Sumner Redstone’s Beverly Park estate flies off market for $27M
    Sumner Redstone’s Beverly Park estate flies off market for $27M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.