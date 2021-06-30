Open Menu

Bill advances to slash parking requirements on projects

AB 1401 would prohibit cities from imposing minimum parking spaces for certain developments

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 30, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
State lawmakers consider ban on parking requirements (Getty)
State lawmakers consider ban on parking requirements (Getty)

With California’s affordable housing crisis and environmental concerns mounting, support is picking up for a bill that could drastically reduce parking requirements for development projects.

Assembly Bill 1401 would prohibit any public agency from imposing minimum parking requirements for certain projects within a half-mile of public transit, according to the Sacramento Bee. The State Assembly sent the bill to the Senate for review earlier this month.

Developers are required in many cities and jurisdictions to provide one parking spot per housing unit, increasing the cost of development and reducing the development’s allowable units. Parking requirements also exist for commercial projects.

The measure has the backing of some housing advocates and environmental advocates who argue it will reduce development costs and carbon emissions by encouraging public transit use.

Some cities have eliminated certain parking requirements, including San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and Berkeley.

L.A. has eased parking requirements in its Downtown district.

Sacramento planning director Greg Sandlund said that parking requirements for smaller projects like triplexes and fourplexes make them more difficult to build, discouraging development, according to the report.

Mike Griffiths, who is a Torrance Council member and founder of California Cities for Local Control, is in favor of the parking requirements. He said abolishing them could create “a negative energy” in communities.

“We want housing that adds to a neighborhood, not detracts from a neighborhood,” Griffiths said. “We really see that as a devaluing of what was once a nice, comfortable neighborhood.”

[SB] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing crisisLA ConstructionLA Development

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    LA Council seeks to bar homeless from clustering near “sensitive” areas
    LA Council seeks to bar homeless from clustering near “sensitive” areas
    The budget projects a massive tax pool of $76 billion (Getty)
    State budget deal includes rent aid, programs for small businesses
    State budget deal includes rent aid, programs for small businesses
    The homeless problem in L.A. is among the worst in the country (Getty)
    City wants to toss lawsuit forcing LA to house thousands of homeless
    City wants to toss lawsuit forcing LA to house thousands of homeless
    The State Building and Construction Trades Council president Robbie Hunter (CA Building Trades, iStock)
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    A rendering of La Veranda (Abode Communities)
    Affordable projects in Boyle Heights and Winnetka get LA city bond financing
    Affordable projects in Boyle Heights and Winnetka get LA city bond financing
    Renderings of One Beverly Hills and Beny Alagem. (One Beverly Hills, Getty)
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Superintendent Austin Beutner with Normont Elementary School (LAUSD)
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    (iStock)
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.