Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to face a recall election Sept. 14, largely because of opposition to his coronavirus policies.

Opponents have until July 16 to file to run in the election, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A handful of conservatives launched informal campaigns in recent months. So far no major Democrats have publicly said they will run against Newsom.

Conservatives spearheaded the recall effort with a broad list of grievances against the progressive governor, including Newsom’s tax policies and what they call his failures to address the homelessness crisis.

The campaign accelerated last year with backers shifting focus to Newsom’s somewhat cautious handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom and the state were quick to allow businesses to reopen early last summer, but became far more restrictive in late fall as an even worse second wave of the coronavirus slammed the state.

Recall proponents argue that Newsom’s policies were far too restrictive and wreaked havoc on California’s businesses and economy.

“We haven’t had to do much because he seems to be doing something every day that helps us,” said Anne Hyde Dunsmore, campaign manager for Rescue California, a key recall backer.

Republicans preparing to run include real estate investors John Cox and Doug Ose.

Cox was the Republican nominee against Newsom in 2018 and received 38 percent of the vote to Newsom’s 62 percent. Ose is a former U.S. representative.

