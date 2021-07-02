Open Menu

Gavin Newsom’s recall election set for Sept. 14

Effort largely spurred by opposition to governor’s coronavirus policies

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 02, 2021 11:18 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty)
Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to face a recall election Sept. 14, largely because of opposition to his coronavirus policies.

Opponents have until July 16 to file to run in the election, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A handful of conservatives launched informal campaigns in recent months. So far no major Democrats have publicly said they will run against Newsom.

Conservatives spearheaded the recall effort with a broad list of grievances against the progressive governor, including Newsom’s tax policies and what they call his failures to address the homelessness crisis.

The campaign accelerated last year with backers shifting focus to Newsom’s somewhat cautious handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom and the state were quick to allow businesses to reopen early last summer, but became far more restrictive in late fall as an even worse second wave of the coronavirus slammed the state.

Recall proponents argue that Newsom’s policies were far too restrictive and wreaked havoc on California’s businesses and economy.

“We haven’t had to do much because he seems to be doing something every day that helps us,” said Anne Hyde Dunsmore, campaign manager for Rescue California, a key recall backer.

Republicans preparing to run include real estate investors John Cox and Doug Ose.

Cox was the Republican nominee against Newsom in 2018 and received 38 percent of the vote to Newsom’s 62 percent. Ose is a former U.S. representative.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Real Estate and Politics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty / Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Couple fined $18k for bulldozing recently protected Joshua Trees
    Couple fined $18k for bulldozing recently protected Joshua Trees
    Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
    State pitches $5.2B program to cover back rent
    State pitches $5.2B program to cover back rent
    Photo illustration of Phillip Aarons and a rendering of the project (Patrick McMullan/Getty)
    Hollywood megaproject along active fault line faces another test
    Hollywood megaproject along active fault line faces another test
    Renderings of Omni's new project, along with the original Times Mirror Square building. (City of Los Angeles Department of City Planning, WikiMedia)
    City approves Onni’s massive Times Mirror Square redevelopment
    City approves Onni’s massive Times Mirror Square redevelopment
    Mitchell Englander (Getty)
    No jail time for ex-LA councilmember would be “two-tier” justice system: prosecutors
    No jail time for ex-LA councilmember would be “two-tier” justice system: prosecutors
    Photo illustration by The Real Deal (iStock)
    LA extends eviction moratorium as Covid cases surge
    LA extends eviction moratorium as Covid cases surge
    Tents in Los Angeles, California (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
    LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal
    LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal
    LeBron James and California Governor Gavin Newsom (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    LeBron wanted it and California’s governor signed it. What the college athlete compensation law means to real estate
    LeBron wanted it and California’s governor signed it. What the college athlete compensation law means to real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.