Open Menu

Demand for logistics space drives LA’s industrial boom

Inland Empire’s 2 percent vacancy rate in May was lowest in nation

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 07, 2021 09:03 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Development is accelerating since a brief slowdown brought on by the pandemic (Getty)
Development is accelerating since a brief slowdown brought on by the pandemic (Getty)

The Los Angeles-area industrial market tightened by nearly every metric in May, thanks largely to strong demand for logistics space.

The Inland Empire’s miniscule 2 percent vacancy in May was the lowest in the nation, according to Commercial Observer.

Average monthly rents there increased 7.1 percent year-over-year for the month, reaching $6.32 per square foot.

A lack of supply in L.A. is driving tenants, developers, and investors to the Inland Empire region.

Rent there is significantly cheaper than in L.A., where price-per-foot rose 6.7 percent year-over-year to $9.97. The national average is $6.59 per square foot.

Inland Empire also has 17.8 million square feet of industrial construction in the pipeline compared to 7.6 million in L.A., according to the report.

Across the region, industrial development is accelerating since a brief slowdown last year brought on by the pandemic. Around 2.9 million square feet of industrial space is currently under construction in L.A. County, and about a third of that is set for completion this quarter.

The industrial boom hasn’t all been good. The rise has worsened air quality in the region, enough to draw attention from regulators. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has considered tightening regulations to push operators to lower emissions. It said vehicles and equipment used for warehousing operations emit 12 percent of nitrogen oxides released into the air above L.A., Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateInland EmpireLA Industrial

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Stanley Point's Kevin Stanley and Bain Capital Real Estate's Andrew Terris with the property (Google Maps, Stanley, Bain)
    Staley Point and Bain buy Torrance industrial facility for $34.5M
    Staley Point and Bain buy Torrance industrial facility for $34.5M
    Goodman Group CEO Gregory Goodman with renderings of the facility (Goodman, Relativity Space)
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    The Box Yard property and Rexford Industrial co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel (Box Yard LA. Rexford Industrial)
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    15301 Springdale Street and Crown Associates president Mitchell Bloom. (LinkedIn, CBRE)
    SARES REGIS sells Orange County warehouses to Crown Associates for $35.3 million
    SARES REGIS sells Orange County warehouses to Crown Associates for $35.3 million
    Goodman CEO Greg Goodman and a rendering of the facility. (Goodman)
    Goodman’s massive logistics center will target e-commerce tenants
    Goodman’s massive logistics center will target e-commerce tenants
    (iStock)
    Rent prices will keep rising in suburbs: USC report
    Rent prices will keep rising in suburbs: USC report
    Average Q1 rent in the region increased 8.5 percent year-over-year. (Getty)
    Inland Empire rent hikes highest in nation
    Inland Empire rent hikes highest in nation
    (Getty, iStock)
    SoCal industrial boom may prompt tighter air quality regulations
    SoCal industrial boom may prompt tighter air quality regulations
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.