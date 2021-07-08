Open Menu

Permits for planned LA developments are building

City issued 55% more approvals for construction in Q2

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 08, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)
(iStock)

Permit approvals for new construction projects in Los Angeles are rising for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Department of Buildings and Safety issued 55 percent more permits in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, according to Urbanize.

A total of 40,888 permits were issued between April and June, compared to 26,324 in 2020.

The total valuation of permits increased 15 percent year over year, to $1.5 billion in Q2, from $1.2 billion over the same period last year.

The average value of each permit was $35,685, or about $10,000 less than the average value of permits issued in Q2 2020, possibly a sign that developers undertaking smaller projects are more confident.

Construction projects did not shut down last spring despite lockdowns, but developers often had trouble navigating the different restrictions in place and many projects were put on hold, in part because of economic uncertainty and lender tightening.

The city also put in place more stringent worksite safety rules, which could have discouraged builders.

Despite the uptick in building permits so far this year compared to the same period in 2020, the number is still down considerably from pre-pandemic levels.

The city issued nearly 48,000 permits in the second quarter of 2019.
But there is another bright spot for developers — so-called “plan checks” increased 27 percent year-over-year to 18,006 last quarter.

Plan checks are reviews of projects submitted to the city, and are an indication of how many new projects are in the works. The increase shows that developers are eager to work on new projects.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA ConstructionLA Development

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    State lawmakers consider ban on parking requirements (Getty)
    Bill advances to slash parking requirements on projects
    Bill advances to slash parking requirements on projects
    The State Building and Construction Trades Council president Robbie Hunter (CA Building Trades, iStock)
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    Renderings of One Beverly Hills and Beny Alagem. (One Beverly Hills, Getty)
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    (Renderings courtesy of Crescent Heights)
    Crescent Heights’ 70-story DTLA rental tower may rise after all
    Crescent Heights’ 70-story DTLA rental tower may rise after all
    Opponents say the restriction will cause an increase in construction costs. (Getty)
    LA explores more restrictions on large wood-frame projects
    LA explores more restrictions on large wood-frame projects
    One of the projects, 6th Street Place (TCA Architects, iStock)
    LA OKs another $86M in supportive housing projects
    LA OKs another $86M in supportive housing projects
    Rendering of the RiverPark development (City of Long Beach)
    Housing community proposed on former oil well water treatment site
    Housing community proposed on former oil well water treatment site
    Ratkovich Company founder Wayne Ratkovich and new CEo Brian Saenger. (Ratkovich, Getty)
    Ratkovich Company names CEO to succeed founder
    Ratkovich Company names CEO to succeed founder
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.