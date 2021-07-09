Open Menu

Fundrise assembling big office, retail portfolio in LA neighborhood

Firm of small investors owns about two dozen properties on West Jefferson Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 09, 2021 10:41 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fundrise CEO Ben Miller (LinkedIn, Fundrise)
Fundrise CEO Ben Miller (LinkedIn, Fundrise)

Backed by mostly small investors, real estate startup Fundrise is developing a sizable portfolio of commercial properties in a section of Los Angeles.

The company has scooped up mostly small low-rise commercial buildings along on West Jefferson Boulevard, overhauling them into small offices and retail shops to complement them, according to Bloomberg News.
The smaller office spaces could appeal to companies looking to downsize post-pandemic and to small firms with no need for large spaces.

Fundrise started buying on the commercial strip in 2017 and now owns around two dozen properties between Crenshaw Boulevard and Potomac Avenue.

Its first tenant was rapper Nas’ music and production company Mass Appeal, which is leasing a 5,000-square-foot converted storage and office building.

Since then it has signed leases with Party Beer Company, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, Reparations Club and a handful of other tenants.

The firm’s latest acquisition was a vacant 7,000-square-foot parcel on the corner of Hillcrest Drive. The $3.1 million buy completed Fundrise’s acquisition of the entire block, which is otherwise aging, low-rise commercial buildings.

Fundrise is also working on at least one residential project in the area. The firm last year filed plans for an 81-unit project on nearby Crenshaw Boulevard.

Unlike most private equity firms, Fundrise has low minimum investment requirements — as little as $500 — and targets small investors. As of June, the company had about 150,000 backers.

It’s also attracted attention from institutional firms. In June, Goldman Sachs extended a $300 million credit facility to the firm to finance its $500 million bet on single-family rentals.

[Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    FundriseOffice Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Boston Properties’ Santa Monica Business Park and the Colorado Center in Santa Monica (LA Realty Partners, Boston Properties)
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    2000 Avenue of the Stars and CAA CEO Richard Lovett (Gensler, Getty)
    Big talent agency renews big lease at 2000 Avenue of the Stars
    Big talent agency renews big lease at 2000 Avenue of the Stars
    Pacific Design Center’s Green Building, WeWork’s Elton Kwok, FabFitFun’s Michael Broukim. (Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, WeWork, FabFitFun)
    WeWork keeps focus on larger, “enterprise” tenants
    WeWork keeps focus on larger, “enterprise” tenants
    Pen Factory, GoodRx CEOs Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek. (Pen Factory, GoodRx)
    GoodRx adds 57K sf at Santa Monica’s Pen Factory
    GoodRx adds 57K sf at Santa Monica’s Pen Factory
    Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and Santa Monica Business Park. (Getty, Boston Properties)
    Snapchat’s parent company expands headquarters at Santa Monica Business Park
    Snapchat’s parent company expands headquarters at Santa Monica Business Park
    Tencent CEO Ma Huateng with Playa Jefferson. (Getty, Austin Industries)
    Tencent opens Playa Vista office with plans to expand LA workforce
    Tencent opens Playa Vista office with plans to expand LA workforce
    606-654 Venice Boulevard (Silver Creek, Google Maps)
    Snap-leased office complex in Venice snags refi
    Snap-leased office complex in Venice snags refi
    Pendulum CEO Kevin Hayes with The Link. (Pendulum, The Link)
    Media production office complex sells for $62M
    Media production office complex sells for $62M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.