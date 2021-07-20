Open Menu

Apple delays return to office by a month

Decision comes amid surging Covid cases from Delta variant

National /
Jul.July 20, 2021 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Apple delays return to office by a month
Apple Headquarters in Cupertino and Tim Cook (Wikipedia)

Apple will delay its employees’ return to the office by a month, becoming the latest company to change its plans as the Delta variant spreads.

Employees were expected to return to the office in early September. They are now expected to return by Oct. 1 at the earliest, according to the New York Times.

The company is planning to give a month’s notice before any return to the office, giving them the option to push the date back as necessary. Some employees on the technical and manufacturing side are already back in person, but many of the company’s national offices have remained remote.

Many employees around the country have been resisting calls to return to the office. Some employees have even considered quitting their jobs as they reevaluate their priorities amid the pandemic in what some economists are calling the “Great Resignation.”

For many companies, a return to the office was predicated on falling Covid cases. As the Delta variant surges, however, the numbers are starting to increase across the country.

In New York City, the rate of positive cases was 1.72 percent on July 18, an increase from 1.37 percent a week earlier. Chicago reported a 1.67 percent positivity rate on July 16, up from 1.06 percent a week earlier. In Florida, the positivity rate last week was 11.5 percent, a jump from 7.8 percent in the prior week.

And in Los Angeles, the positivity rate has increased to 4.1 percent on Monday, from 0.4 percent on June 15, according to Deadline. A new indoor mask mandate is in place in the city.

Read more

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AppleCommercial Real EstateCovidOffice Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo Illustration of Apple CEO Tim Cook (Getty)
    Apple eyes LA production campus of 500K sf
    Apple eyes LA production campus of 500K sf
    Stos Partners Principal CJ Stos and 159 N San Antonio Avenue 
    Stos Partners pays $22M for Pomona warehouse
    Stos Partners pays $22M for Pomona warehouse
    GM CEO Mary Barra with the Pasadena campus (Getty, CBRE)
    General Motors to make Pasadena campus its new design and technology center
    General Motors to make Pasadena campus its new design and technology center
    The assistance is available to theaters with fewer than 99 seats (Getty)
    California lawmakers set aside $50M in massive state budget to aid small theaters
    California lawmakers set aside $50M in massive state budget to aid small theaters
    Fundrise CEO Ben Miller (LinkedIn, Fundrise)
    Fundrise assembling big office, retail portfolio in LA neighborhood
    Fundrise assembling big office, retail portfolio in LA neighborhood
    Elon Musk and 19640 Cajon Boulevard (Alere Property Group, Getty)
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Boston Properties’ Santa Monica Business Park and the Colorado Center in Santa Monica (LA Realty Partners, Boston Properties)
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    Goodman Group CEO Gregory Goodman with renderings of the facility (Goodman, Relativity Space)
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.