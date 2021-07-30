Open Menu

Bel Air home owned by bin Laden’s half-brother lists for $28M

Ibrahim bin Laden hasn’t lived in 7K sf property since Sept. 11 attacks

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 30, 2021 10:08 AM
TRD Staff
The Holmby Hills house (Coldwell Banker Realty)
The Bel Air house (Coldwell Banker Realty)

A Bel Air home owned by Osama bin Laden’s half-brother is hitting the market for $28 million.

Ibrahim bin Laden still owns the 7,100 square-foot property at 634 Stone Canyon Road, according to Dirt, which first reported the listing.

The half brother of the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks had lived in the Bel Air home and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Ibrahim bin Laden never returned to the United States after the 9-11 attacks, according to the report.

He bought the property in 1983 when he was 20, Dirt reported, citing journalist Steve Coll’s book, “The Bin Ladens: An Arabian Family in the American Century.” Ibrahim bin Laden lived there with his wife until their divorce in the early 1990s. They employed “full-time groundskeepers, household help, chauffeurs, and private security,” according to Dirt.

A former USC student, Ibrahim bin Laden said he paid $1.6 million in cash for the home, roughly all of its $2 million price tag, according to the book, citing a transcript of his divorce deposition. Bin Laden told attorneys at the time he had never worked a day in his life because of his family’s immense wealth, according to the book.

Built in 1931, the home sits on 2 acres of land, and has been mostly vacant in the last 20 years, falling into disrepair. It has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms and is also being marketed as a teardown.

​​”Ready for redoing, owner has not been here for over 20 years. LAND VALUE. Location, location and location,” reads the listing on Redfin.

Bel Air has seen a number of eight-figure sales this year and is a favorite among spec developers.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





    Tags
    Bel AirLA luxury Lising

