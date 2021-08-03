Open Menu

“Skillful con man” sentenced for defrauding 2K homeowners

Patrick Joseph Soria sold homes that weren’t his, then used proceeds for escort services and luxury car rentals

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 03, 2021 09:22 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A U.S. District judge sentenced Patrick Joseph Soria to 12 years in prison (Getty)
A U.S. District judge sentenced Patrick Joseph Soria to 12 years in prison (Getty)

For three years, Patrick Joseph Soria defrauded more than 2,000 homeowners and prospective homebuyers out of around $7.6 million.

He targeted property owners around the country — including in Southern California — faking title filings with county recorders’ offices to make it appear to homebuyers that he owned the home, federal prosecutors said. Then Soria “sold” the properties to those victims, using the proceeds for among other things, escort services and luxury car rentals.

He also persuaded homeowners that he could take over their mortgages from their lender and reduce their mortgage payments.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced the West Hollywood  man to 12 years in prison, multiple outlets reported. The U.S. Department of Justice also announced the sentencing.

Soria was “a skillful con man who created a very sophisticated scheme,” District Court Judge Dale S. Fischer in Los Angeles said. The judge said it wasn’t “the largest case I have presided over in terms of dollars, but it is the most brazen and heartless.”

Soria faked paperwork to make it appear as though his victims’ banks had transferred their mortgages to him and convinced his victims to pay him instead of their lender, according to Wehoville.

He persuaded them to ignore foreclosure letters that lenders began sending when they hadn’t received their payments. Lenders foreclosed on many of the victims, the government said.

Soria also fabricated a number of companies to appear legitimate, including HBSC US and Deutsche Mellon National Asset LLC.

Soria had pleaded guilty on March 2 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and contempt of court. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DOJfraudWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    2 condo sales at Pendry West Hollywood break records
    2 condo sales at West Hollywood complex break records
    2 condo sales at West Hollywood complex break records
    Witkoff Group CEO Steve Witkoff, Simon and David Reuben and The West Hollywood Edition (Getty, Witkoff)
    Reuben brothers look to foreclose on Witkoff’s West Hollywood Edition
    Reuben brothers look to foreclose on Witkoff’s West Hollywood Edition
    Ivan Acedveo and Dane Roseman pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in a scheme that bilked thousands of property investors. Robert Shapiro, above, the mastermind, was sentenced in 2019.
    Last defendants in $1B real estate Ponzi scheme plead guilty
    Last defendants in $1B real estate Ponzi scheme plead guilty
    9900 Beverly (Binyan Studios)
    Angelo Gordon JV lands $231M inventory loan on luxury condo project
    Angelo Gordon JV lands $231M inventory loan on luxury condo project
    Renderings of the project (The Harper on Sunset)
    Hotel, apartment complex planned on Sunset Strip
    Hotel, apartment complex planned on Sunset Strip
    The Chateau Marmont (Getty) and protest signs (Unite Here Local 11)
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Evan Metropoulos and 9255 Doheny Road (Metropoulos, The Altman Brothers)
    Evan Metropoulos’ West Hollywood penthouse heads to auction
    Evan Metropoulos’ West Hollywood penthouse heads to auction
    Combined Properties Chairman Ronald Haft, AECOM Capital CEO Warren Wachsberger and Pendry West Hollywood
    AECOM JV lands $500M loan on boutique hotel-condo
    AECOM JV lands $500M loan on boutique hotel-condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.