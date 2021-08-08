The former CEO of HomeAdvisor, a home repair referral business, is listing his under construction Santa Barbara home for $34 million.

Perhaps Chris Terrill, who left the company in 2018, will steer the future buyer to HomeAdvisor to help make sure construction is completed.

In the meantime, Terrill and his wife Katy Powers say they put the 13-acre compound on the market after having received several calls about it, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the listing. The listing comes amid a hot Southern California housing market.

The couple gutted the 5,000-square-foot main house in Hope Ranch, and in January started a renovation that will expand it to 7,500 square feet. Work is expected to take up to 24 months to complete. Terrill said the work would continue until there is a sale or until completion, the Journal reported.

The couple bought the property in 2018 for $10 million. They live in a home nearby.

The on-the-market house is a short walk from bluffs hanging over the Pacific Ocean, closer than what would be allowed as new construction. The property also comes with approved plans to rebuild a three-bedroom guesthouse and several other structures, including a pool cabana, tennis pavilion and a 4,000-square-foot car garage.

Santa Barbara County and Montecito in particular have seen some massive residential deals since the pandemic. And there are half a dozen properties across the county with asking prices above $34 million.

A 3,200-acre estate with approved plans for a mansion is asking $75 million. For a million dollars less, a 10.5-acre estate in Montecito dubbed Far Afield hit the market about a month ago.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch