Open Menu

Former CEO of home repair advisory firm lists his under construction property for $34M

Chris Terrill, who headed up HomeAdvisor, began renovating Santa Barbara spread in January

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 08, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chris Terrill with the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Chris Terrill with the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)

The former CEO of HomeAdvisor, a home repair referral business, is listing his under construction Santa Barbara home for $34 million.

Perhaps Chris Terrill, who left the company in 2018, will steer the future buyer to HomeAdvisor to help make sure construction is completed.

In the meantime, Terrill and his wife Katy Powers say they put the 13-acre compound on the market after having received several calls about it, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the listing. The listing comes amid a hot Southern California housing market.

The couple gutted the 5,000-square-foot main house in Hope Ranch, and in January started a renovation that will expand it to 7,500 square feet. Work is expected to take up to 24 months to complete. Terrill said the work would continue until there is a sale or until completion, the Journal reported.

The couple bought the property in 2018 for $10 million. They live in a home nearby.

The on-the-market house is a short walk from bluffs hanging over the Pacific Ocean, closer than what would be allowed as new construction. The property also comes with approved plans to rebuild a three-bedroom guesthouse and several other structures, including a pool cabana, tennis pavilion and a 4,000-square-foot car garage.

Santa Barbara County and Montecito in particular have seen some massive residential deals since the pandemic. And there are half a dozen properties across the county with asking prices above $34 million.

A 3,200-acre estate with approved plans for a mansion is asking $75 million. For a million dollars less, a 10.5-acre estate in Montecito dubbed Far Afield hit the market about a month ago.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Californialuxury real estateSanta Barbara County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    California Rental Housing Association President Christine Kevane LaMarca and California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty, Facebook via LaMarca)
    California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
    California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
    Hotel sales in California “completely rebound” from 2020 levels
    Hotel sales in California “completely rebound” from 2020 levels
    Hotel sales in California “completely rebound” from 2020 levels
    Compass' Morgan Trent and Aaron Kirman (Compass and Aaron Kirman)
    Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
    Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
    SeneGence founder Joni Rogers-Kante bought the home in 2017 (Coldwell Banker Realty, SeneGence)
    Multilevel marketing CEO seeks $50M for Irvine mansion
    Multilevel marketing CEO seeks $50M for Irvine mansion
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford with their Hollywood home (Getty, Redfin)
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Director Todd Phillips and the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    “The Joker” director seriously asks $35M for Beverly Hills mansion
    “The Joker” director seriously asks $35M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Johnny Hallyday and the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells
    Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells
    Mitt Romney and the La Jolla beachfront property (Google Maps, Getty)
    Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion
    Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.