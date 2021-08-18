Open Menu

CIM plans apartment complex at Miracle Mile office campus

68-unit development latest residential conversion on its property

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 18, 2021 08:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CIM Group's Avi Shemesh and 4750 Wilshire Boulevard (CIM)
CIM Group’s Avi Shemesh and 4750 Wilshire Boulevard (CIM)

CIM Group has filed plans to convert another portion of its Miracle Mile office campus into apartments.

The firm is looking to convert the office building at 4750 Wilshire Boulevard into a 68-unit residential property, according to documents filed with the City Planning Commission.

The proposal calls for replacing the retail space on the ground floor with offices. The rest of the property will be converted to apartments.

The office building, which has an alternate address of 715-729 South Hudson Avenue, sits on a 137,579-square-foot lot and occupies a full block along Wilshire Boulevard, according to city records.

Farmer Insurance Group moved into the building in 2016, relocating from its former headquarters at the eastern end of the campus. Farmers owned the entire assemblage until 2014. That year, CIM acquired the campus in a $91 million deal. The firm paid $45 million for the 4750 Wilshire Boulevard portion of the assemblage, according to property records.

CIM has flirted with residential conversions on the campus for years. In 2019, it filed plans to develop an 87-unit condo building at 4680 Wilshire Boulevard. The proposal, which also called for building townhouses and single-family homes on a parking lot on the site, was originally filed in 2015 and then withdrawn when CIM tried selling the property in 2017.

CIM attempted to sell 4750 Wilshire Boulevard in 2019. A year later, the firm announced that the pandemic had stalled its plans to redevelop the site. In its fourth quarter earnings report, the firm identified the temporary suspension of that planned repositioning as one of its cost-cutting measures to offset tepid earnings.

CIM declined to comment.

In April, the company filed plans to build a 168-unit complex in West Adams that would include 40,000 square feet of ground floor retail.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CIM GroupLA Office Marketresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Patrick Soon-Shiong and the office building (Getty, LoopNet)
    Buyer revealed: Patrick Soon-Shiong’s NantWorks acquires El Segundo office
    Buyer revealed: Patrick Soon-Shiong’s NantWorks acquires El Segundo office
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    Nick Segal and Avenue 8 co-founders Michael Martin and Justin Fichelson (Segal, Avenue 8)
    Nick Segal tapped to lead Avenue 8 brokerage’s SoCal team
    Nick Segal tapped to lead Avenue 8 brokerage’s SoCal team
    Swig Company CEO Jim Carbone and 443 South Raymond Ave (The Swig Company)
    Swig sells Pasadena office complex amid active i-sales market
    Swig sells Pasadena office complex amid active i-sales market
    Michael Alderson and Sherry Biggers (GoFundMe)
    OC real estate shooting victim identified as 66-year-old home inspector
    OC real estate shooting victim identified as 66-year-old home inspector
    The lawsuit alleges that the property manager was a serial sexual harasser, frequently making unwelcome advances and surprise visits to female tenants’ homes and offering rent discounts in exchange for sex (DOJ, Getty)
    Feds settle sexual harassment case with LA property manager, owner
    Feds settle sexual harassment case with LA property manager, owner
    Mark McLaughin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Mark McLaughlin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Mark McLaughlin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Huntington Beach (Getty)
    Home sale feud may have prompted OC fatal shooting
    Home sale feud may have prompted OC fatal shooting
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.