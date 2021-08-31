Open Menu

Kort & Scott picks up 192-unit community for $81M in Norwalk, California

RedHill Realty Investors, Shelter Asset Management and Tokyu Land sell property

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 31, 2021 11:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kort & Scott picks up 192-unit community for $81M in Norwalk, California
Lee Kort of Kort & Scott Financial Group and Solterra at Civic Center at 12700 Bloomfield Ave. (Google Maps, MHPHOA)

A large owner of mobile homes and manufactured housing units is increasing its portfolio of rental communities with a purchase in Norwalk, California.

An LLC linked to Lee Kort of Kort & Scott Financial Group bought a 192-unit rental community at 12700 Bloomfield Ave. in Norwalk for $81 million, property records show. JLL brokered and announced the deal, but did not mention the buyer. Kort & Scott could not be reached for comment.

San Diego-based RedHill Realty Investors, Shelter Asset Management and Tokyu Fudosan’s Tokyu Land sold the property, which they purchased for $27.1 million in 2017, records show.

Built in 1987, the Solterra at Civic Center community includes a range of one- and two-bedroom apartments, 49 of which have been renovated.

Kort & Scott’s purchase is on the pricier end of recent multifamily sales across Los Angeles County. In June, Harbor Group International bought a 220-unit community in Pomona for $46.75 million.

In Norwalk, Kort & Scott also owns a 249-unit apartment complex at 11645 Firestone Blvd, which it bought using a $42.6 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan in 2017. The firm also operates over 35 mobile home communities in California, as well as in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, according to a mobile home residents association.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Multifamily LAresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Steaven Jones Development and Creative Office Properties CEO Lawry Meister, SJDC Chairman Steaven K. Jones, Acore Capital’s Anthony Marconi with INclave (SJDC, Acore, INclave)
    Developers nab $63M refi on Marina Del Rey live-work complex
    Developers nab $63M refi on Marina Del Rey live-work complex
    Nicolas Berggruen with the Beverly Hills Hearst estate (Hilton & Hyland, Getty)
    Billionaire bidder behind $47M Hearst estate offer revealed
    Billionaire bidder behind $47M Hearst estate offer revealed
    Rendering of tower at 1717 Bronson Ave., which DM Development and Alex Massachi are proposing.
    Developers plan 128-unit rental tower in Hollywood
    Developers plan 128-unit rental tower in Hollywood
    Prime Group CEO John Atwater with Playa Pacifica and The Gallery (Brown, Marcus and Millichap)
    Prime Residential pays $275M for Equity Residential rental portfolio
    Prime Residential pays $275M for Equity Residential rental portfolio
    CIM Group's Avi Shemesh and 4750 Wilshire Boulevard (CIM)
    CIM plans apartment complex at Miracle Mile office campus
    CIM plans apartment complex at Miracle Mile office campus
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    Nick Segal and Avenue 8 co-founders Michael Martin and Justin Fichelson (Segal, Avenue 8)
    Nick Segal tapped to lead Avenue 8 brokerage’s SoCal team
    Nick Segal tapped to lead Avenue 8 brokerage’s SoCal team
    Michael Alderson and Sherry Biggers (GoFundMe)
    OC real estate shooting victim identified as 66-year-old home inspector
    OC real estate shooting victim identified as 66-year-old home inspector
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.