Open Menu

Griffon Capital’s Ron Kramer buys Beverly Hills estate in off-market deal

CEO and wife Stephanie Blau paid well below last asking price

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 13, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Griffon Capital’s Ron Kramer buys Beverly Hills estate in off-market deal
1140 Tower Rd, Beverly Hills (Zillow)

A 1930s-era estate in Beverly Hills has sold for a loss after two years on and off the market and several price cuts.

Rich and Christie Reilly sold the 1.4-acre estate to Griffon Capital CEO Ron Kramer and Stephanie Blau in an off-market deal for $24.5 million, according to Dirt.

The Reillys bought 1140 Tower Road in 2017 for $25 million and listed it two years later for $32.5 million.
They cut their ask down several times to just under $30 million, but always raised it back to $32.5 million, which is what it last asked earlier this year before coming off the market in April, according to Zillow.

While the couple lost money on the home, its still one of the pricier deals to close in Beverly Hills in recent weeks. Other recent large deals include a $20 million sale on Beverly Park Way and a $30.7 million deal in Arden Drive, according to Redfin.

The original home was built in 1934 and was expanded significantly by an owner preceding the Reillys.

It now spans 15,300 square feet with 8 bedroom and 12.5 bathrooms, including five en-suite bedrooms. The main bedroom suite sits on the top floor and includes a balcony.

The home sits at the end of a gated drive on a hillside property lined with hedges and replete with gardens.

The interiors of the three-story home were renovated in a black-grey-white colors scheme that’s been popular in recent years.

The grounds include grapevines, a vegetable garden, and formal gardens. The pool area has a covered lounge and firepit area. There is also a detached guest house totaling 4,000 square feet with a gym.
Previous owners include producer George Sidney, Michael Jackson’s manager Freddy DeMann, producer Gale Anne Hurd, and heiress Janet Crown.

Kramer is a former president of Wynn Resorts.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Hillsluxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Shvo and 9200 Wilshire renderings (Shvo, Getty)
    Shvo signs Mandarin Oriental to Beverly Hills residential project
    Shvo signs Mandarin Oriental to Beverly Hills residential project
    Sportswear founder sells another $20M LA home
    Sportswear founder sells another $20M LA home
    Sportswear founder sells another $20M LA home
    Mohamed Hadid and 901 Strada Vecchia Rd (Getty, Realtor)
    Hadid ordered to pay $3 million in damages over Strada Vecchia mansion
    Hadid ordered to pay $3 million in damages over Strada Vecchia mansion
    Mohamed Hadid and renderings of the project (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Embattled Hadid relists Beverly Hills site for $250M
    Embattled Hadid relists Beverly Hills site for $250M
    Charles Fries (Getty)
    Beverly Hills estate once owned by Paramount Pictures, Charles Fries, lists for $25M
    Beverly Hills estate once owned by Paramount Pictures, Charles Fries, lists for $25M
    Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russ Weiner with the estate (Getty, Realtor via Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Russell Weiner is becoming a Rockstar real estate player
    Russell Weiner is becoming a Rockstar real estate player
    Beny Alagem, Cain International get $500M in refinancing for One Beverly Hills hotels
    Beny Alagem, Cain International get $500M in refinancing for One Beverly Hills hotels
    Beny Alagem, Cain International get $500M in refinancing for One Beverly Hills hotels
    The Altana and Renaissance; Two buildings that the CSCD were involved with in the past year (Waterford, The Renaissance)
    LA explores joining the state’s luxury-to-middle-income housing program
    LA explores joining the state’s luxury-to-middle-income housing program
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.