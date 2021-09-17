Open Menu

Co-living startup Treehouse plans second complex in Los Angeles

Complex in Park Mesa Heights will also include 10K sf of commercial space

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 17, 2021 01:56 PM
By Isabella Farr
Treehouse co-founders Joe Green and Prophet Walker and with 4421 S. Crenshaw Boulevard (LinkedIn via Walker, Warcus & Millichap, WikiMedia / Tony Maesto)
A co-living startup in Los Angeles has filed plans to build its second residential complex in Los Angeles, this time in Park Mesa Heights.

Treehouse, co-founded by Prophet Walker and Joe Green, is planning to build a 101-unit complex at 4421 S. Crenshaw Boulevard, planning documents filed with the city show. The building will include 15 affordable units, with 12 reserved for extremely low income households. Treehouse did not return a request for comment.

The complex also will include 10,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, as well as 10,744 square feet of open space.

Treehouse bought the site last year from LLCs linked to David Blakes, a local real estate investor, for $5.75 million, records show.

The site is currently used as a parking lot with one-story commercial buildings with seven residential units, but is zoned within a transit priority area. Treehouse has applied for incentives under the city’s transit-oriented community program, which allows the project to be 33 feet taller and with more units, according to planning documents.

The complex will also include a rooftop pool and a public restaurant.

Founded in 2016, Treehouse has secured funding from Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, along with Los Angeles-based investor Justin Kan.

The firm opened its first complex in Hollywood in 2019. Rents at the Hollywood complex start at $1,715 per month for a full bed on a lower floor and go up to $2,789 for a studio with a private patio. Tenants are also required to pay a monthly community fee of $210 per month, which covers internet, utilities and dinner every Sunday.





