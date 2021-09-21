Open Menu

Bell Partners buys 394-unit complex in Canoga Park

Deal marks 3rd large LA apartment development for NC-based firm

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 21, 2021 03:41 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bell Partners CEO Jon Bell and Bell Warner Center (Bell Partners, Bell Warner Center)
Bell Partners CEO Jon Bell and Bell Warner Center (Bell Partners, Bell Warner Center)

A multifamily-focused investment firm based in North Carolina purchased a 394-unit apartment complex in Canoga Park, its third lard multifamily acquisition in Los Angeles County.

Bell Partners acquired Hanover Warner Center at 21050 Kittridge Street. The complex will be renamed Bell Warner Center. The deal was announced Monday.

Terms were not disclosed but Bell’s two previous apartment purchases in L.A. were roughly $100 million each. The firm secured an acquisition loan from Fannie Mae.

The seller was Houston-based Hanover Company, which developed the complex in 2020, records show. Hanover bought the site for $31 million in 2019. Rents range from $1,840 to $3,642 a month.

Bell acquired the property through its Core Fund I, according to its head of acquisitions, Nickolay Bochilo. Formed earlier this year, the $800 million venture with institutional investors is focused on multifamily acquisitions across 15 major U.S. markets, including L.A.

Bell also owns a 212-unit complex in Pasadena, which it purchased in 2018 for $95.3 million, and a 264-unit complex in Inglewood, which it purchased the same year for $123 million.

The firm’s Canoga Park property is located in the Warner Center area — a business and residential development with over 2 million square feet of office space.

The neighborhood has also been a hot spot for multifamily investment and development. Alliant Capital and Strategic Realty are planning to build a 148-unit complex at 7340 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard to replace a two-level office building.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA Multifamilyresidential real estateWarner Center

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of the project and Brookfield Properties Managing Partner and CEO Brian Kingston (Brookfield, Los Angeles Department of Building & Planning)
    Brookfield plans 350-unit apartment complex at Northridge shopping center
    Brookfield plans 350-unit apartment complex at Northridge shopping center
    340 S. La Fayette Park Place (Rent)
    MC Investment is buyer behind 100-unit Rampart Village complex
    MC Investment is buyer behind 100-unit Rampart Village complex
    Treehouse co-founders Joe Green and Prophet Walker and with 4421 S. Crenshaw Boulevard (LinkedIn via Walker, Warcus & Millichap, WikiMedia / Tony Maesto)
    Co-living startup Treehouse plans second complex in Los Angeles
    Co-living startup Treehouse plans second complex in Los Angeles
    Sola Impact's Martin Muoto and 11001 Vermont (LinkedIn, The Architects Collective)
    Sola Impact plans another 80-unit Opportunity Zone project
    Sola Impact plans another 80-unit Opportunity Zone project
    Fairfield Residential CEO Greg Pinkalla and Madison at Town Center (Fairfield, Marcus and Millichap)
    Apartment giant Fairfield Residential pays $62M for Valencia complex
    Apartment giant Fairfield Residential pays $62M for Valencia complex
    Newly built Koreatown apartment complex asks $35M
    Newly built Koreatown apartment complex asks $35M
    Newly built Koreatown apartment complex asks $35M
    3530 E. La Palma Avenue with Gelt partners Keith and Steve Wasserman (Google Maps, Gelt)
    Gelt pays $147M for Anaheim apartment complex
    Gelt pays $147M for Anaheim apartment complex
    Michael Shvo and 9200 Wilshire renderings (Shvo, Getty)
    Shvo signs Mandarin Oriental to Beverly Hills residential project
    Shvo signs Mandarin Oriental to Beverly Hills residential project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.