Faring slashes hotel rooms, boosts office space to Robertson Lane project

Changes to mixed-use project in West Hollywood come amid post-Covid realities

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 23, 2021 09:19 AM
TRD Staff
Jason Illoulian, CEO, Faring and his firm have dropped over 100 hotel rooms and boosted office and event space for its Robertson Lane mixed-use West Hollywood project (iStock, Faring)

Developer Faring has made major design changes to its mixed-use project in West Hollywood, slashing over 100 hotel rooms from its plans and adding office and showroom space, among other things.

Under the proposed changes, the Robertson Lane development would have 109 hotel rooms, down from 241; 35,700 square feet of office space would be added, along with twice the amount of showroom space, up to about 42,000 square feet, according to Urbanize. Other key alterations include cutting restaurant space in half to 12,000 square feet, and doubling the hotel gym to 12,500 square feet.

In all, the new design entirely eliminates 18,500 square feet. The exteriors are largely unchanged. HKS Architects is designing the project.
The West Hollywood City Council approved Faring’s original plan for Robertson Lane in 2018. The project attracted attention for incorporating the historic former nightclub The Factory, which is on the California Register of Historic Places.

The approved project was essentially a hotel with a large retail component and other complementary space.

Faring’s latest move to slice the number of hotel rooms could be in response to the weakened post-pandemic hospitality industry, but it’s likely the industry would recover to some degree by the time Roberston Lane is completed. The Los Angeles office market — production studio properties excluded — has also been struggling over the last 18 months.

Robertson Lane’s original 25,000 square feet of planned retail space with nightclub and event space is untouched in the new design. Parking is also unchanged at 750 spaces, according to the report.

Faring also wants to scrap its “Birdcage” restaurant, which was designed to look like its namesake and was the target of some criticism. Another space called the “Treehouse” would be substituted. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

 
