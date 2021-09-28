A developer has filed plans for a 64-unit affordable development in Westlake, seeking incentives through Los Angeles’ Transit Oriented Communities program.

The project site is located at 1914 West 8th Street, according to the filing with City Planning. Three other addresses are also included in the project filing. A one-story commercial building is now on the site, according to PropertyShark. That building would be demolished to make way for the seven-story complex, the filing shows.

The property owner is listed as 1914 8th Street LLC, registered in California in 2017, according to PropertyShark and state records. The LLC’s agent is Catherine Chang, whose family also operates a security alarm business at one of the addresses listed in the project application. James Chang, the owner and CEO, was not available to comment.

The developer would seek Tier 3 incentives through the city’s TOC program, which is meant to encourage affordable housing construction near public transportation.

The property is located about a quarter-mile from the Westlake/MacArthur Park metro station. Under the Tier 3 designation, a developer can increase a building’s unit count by up to 70 percent if a certain percentage are set aside as affordable housing.

The project proposal is among several multifamily developments that have been slated for Westlake over the last year. Among them are a 55-unit complex planned at 2649-2657 W. San Marino Street; a 110-unit apartment building proposed for 2859-2883 Francis Avenue; and a 100-unit mixed-use building set to rise at 1701-1717 West Sixth Street.